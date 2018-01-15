Dubai Tour 2018 start list

Provisional list of riders taking part in the Dubai Tour 2018

The 2018 Dubai Tour (February 6 – February 10) is just around the corner, and the start list is beginning to take shape.

There are a total of 16 teams taking part: nine from the WorldTour, five from the Professional Continental ranks, one Continental level team, and the United Arab Emirates national team.

The start list of the Dubai Tour is yet to be announced, with only the list of teams having been announced by the race’s organisers, but with the flat parcours expect a high quality field of sprinters with Marcel Kittel having won the last two editions and looking likely to return with his new Katusha-Alpecin team-mates.

The Dubai Tour takes place over five stages, all of which are flat and start in the same place in the centre of Dubai.

2018 Dubai Tour start list

Astana (KAZ)

CORT NIELSEN, Magnus (DEN)

KORSAETH, Truls (NOR)

MINALI, Riccardo (ITA)

Bahrain-Merida (BRN)

VISCONTI, Giovanni (ITA)

BMC Racing (USA)

TEUNS, Dylan (BEL)

Quick-Step Floors (BEL)

Dimension Data (RSA)

Katusha-Alpecin (SUI)

LottoNL-Jumbo (NED)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

KRISTOFF, Alexander (NOR)

Aqua Blue Sport (IRL)

Cofidis (FRA)

BOUHANNI, Nacer (FRA)

Rally Cycling (USA)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia (ITA)

Mitchelton-BikeExchange (CHN)

UAE National Team (UAE)