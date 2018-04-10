Harry Tanfield and Hayley Simmonds claim silver and bronze in Commonwealth Games time trial

Team England's Harry Tanfield and Hayley Simmonds on podium in 2018 Commonwealth Games road time trials

- Australia's Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot take time trial golds

Australian riders dominated the individual time trial events at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, on Tuesday, with Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot claiming gold.

Team England’s Harry Tanfield and Hayley Simmonds both put in strong performances in testing conditions to claim silver and bronze respectively.

Olympic rowing champion-turned-cyclist Hamish Bond (New Zealand) had set the time to beat in the men’s time trial, which took place over 37.8 kilometres on the Currumbin Beach course.

Then England’s Harry Tanfield came in to better Bond’s mark and take the lead, before Meyer arrived with a time 30 seconds quicker than Tanfield. Bond had to settle for bronze.

Harry Tanfield’s brother Charlie was also taking part, after claiming gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the team pursuit on the track. He placed eighth.

England’s other competitor, Ian Bibby, placed ninth. Guernsey’s James McLaughlin placed an impressive sixth, and Northern Ireland’s Marcus Christie finished in seventh.

Disaster struck for Scotland’s John Archibald, who crashed during his run but still managed to finish in 11th place. He was taken off for medical checks after the finish.

Simmonds claimed an emotional bronze medal in the women’s time trial, which was run over a 24.5km route starting and finishing on Currumbin Beach.

Garfoot was in a league of her own in the event, clocking a time that was 55 seconds quicker than second-placed Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) and one minute and 14 seconds faster than Simmonds’ mark.

Scotland’s Katie Archibald – who had claimed gold in the individual pursuit on the track – came home for fourth place.

England should have had a second rider in the women’s TT, but Melissa Lowther’s name was missed off the start list due to an administrative error.

The road cycling events continue on Saturday, April 14, with the men’s and women’s road races, which also start on Currumbin Beachfront.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Individual time trials

Men’s individual time trial, 37.8km

1. Cameron Meyer (Australia), in 48-13.04

2. Harry Tanfield (England), at 30.26 secs

3. Hamish Bond (New Zealand), at 32.41 secs

4. Callum Scotson (Australia), at 1-22.61

5. James Oram (New Zealand), at 1-27.68

6. James McLaughlin (Guernsey), at 1-41.08

7. Marcus Christie (Northern Ireland), at 2-29.25

8. Charlie Tanfield (England), at 2-29.79

9. Ian Bibby (England), at 2-30.84

10. Bendon Davids (RSA), at 3-30.96

Women’s individual time trial, 24.5km

1. Katrin Garfoot (Australia) in 35-08.09

2. Linda Villumsen (New Zealand), at 54.92 secs

3. Hayley Simmonds (England), at 1-14.00 secs

4. Katie Archibald (Scotland), at 1-59.29 secs

5. Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand), at 2-31.19

6. Antri Christoforou (Cyprus), at 2-53.02

7. Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada), at 3-51.82

8. Neah Evans (Scotland), at 4-15.81

9. Anna Christian (Isle of Man), at 4-20.78

10. Elizabeth Holden (Isle of Man), at 4-59.85