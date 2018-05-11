Tweets of the week: Alex Dowsett, Ryan Mullen, the wrong Simon Yates, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, Ryan Mullen, and Simon Yates (not that one).

1. Alex Dowsett has been preparing for Mount Etna for months

2. Thomas De Gendt enjoying his altitude camp

3. The things Chad Haga thinks about while riding the Giro

4. The Italian sun hasn’t been kind to pale Irish skin

5. Errr…

6. Rob Hayles enjoying the best of Italian cuisine at the Giro

7. Not exactly blending in

8. Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia showing some incredible teamwork on Mount Etna

9. That’s our kind of feedzone

10. IT analyst moves into Giro d’Italia pink jersey

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.