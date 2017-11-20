30% off Giant bikes plus Specialized Expert Shoes £100 in Rutland Black Friday deals

Host of Black Friday deals revealed at Rutland Cycling, the Giant offers and Spesh shoes caught our eye

Black Friday deals have well and truly arrived – and it’s getting harder and harder to wade through the endless online ads to find the real deal.

The discounts at Rutland Cycling, however, are pretty hefty – and we were particularly taken by some of its bike and shoe price cuts.

The Giant Propel aero road bike, Defy endurance road bike and lightweight TCR climbers bikes have all dropped in price.

Giant Propel

The Propel is Giant’s aero race bike – with a stiff frame and wind cheating tube profiles designed to suit crit racers after a fast finish and those aiming to cut seconds off their time trial results.

In our recent review, we concluded: “[Despite losing some aero points against competitors] it remains a superb bike, offering great value and spec. The Giant Propel feels made for cornering at speed too, with excellent balance, geometry and handling.”

The discounts are on the Propel Advanced Pro 2, with Shimano 105, Giant’s top end Overdrive 2 steerer and deep section Giant SLR 1 Aero WheelSystem, plus the Propel Advanced 1 with Shimano Ultegra and the Overdrive steerer.

Buy now: Giant Propel Advanced Pro 2 2017 Road Bike for £1799.99 (from £2648.99) at Rutland Cycling

Buy now: Giant Propel Advanced 1 2017 Road Bike for £1277.49 (from £1824.99) at Rutland Cycling

Giant TCR

The Giant TCR is a flagship model from Giant – it’s a lightweight race bike that benefits from disc brakes to offer fast stopping in all weathers.

Our conclusion following a review of the Advanced Pro model was that: “There’s so much to love about the Giant TCR Advanced Pro Disc. From its superb spec straight out of the box to its race-orientated ride feel and disc-brake stopping power this was a perfect training partner for all conditions.”

The discount applies to the TCR Advanced 1 with Shimano Ultegra and hydraulic discs plus the Advanced Pro 0 sporting Dura Ace.

Buy now: Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc 2017 Road Bike for £1399.29 (from £1998.99) at Rutland Cycling

Buy now: Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 2017 Road Bike for £2869.29 (from £4098.99) at Rutland Cycling

Giant Defy

The Giant Defy is a comfortable endurance road bike, that still offers plenty of excitement and a dose of speed. In our review, we commented: “It’s comfortable, but not to the point where it isn’t fun to ride, and there’s always a bit of zip there for when it’s time to put the hammer down.”

The model sports disc brakes for all weather stopping and d-fuse seatpost designed to dampen the bumps.

The reductions apply to the Defy Advanced 2 with Shimano 105 and hydraulic discs, and the Defy Advanced Pro 2 with the same groupset and the Overdrive 2 steerer plus Giant SLR wheelset.

Buy now: Giant Defy Advanced 2 2017 Road Bike for £1242.49 (from £1774.99) at Rutland Cycling

Buy now: Giant Defy Advanced Pro 2 2017 Road Bike for £1749.29 (from £2498.99) at Rutland Cycling

Specialized Expert Shoe

The Expert shoes from Specialized feature the brands renowned Body Geometry sole and footbed, ergonomically designed to correct any tracking issues at the knee. The FACT carbon sole boasts a Stiffness Index of 8.5, and these come with Boa IP1 deals and a light and supple thermo bonded upper.

Buy now: Specialized Expert 2017 Road Shoes at Rutland for £100

Specialized Zante women’s shoes

The Zante shoe from Specialized also features a Body Geometry sole and footbed, in a women’s specific design with narrower heel cup. There’s a FACT carbon sole, with Boa IP1 deals and reflective details at the heel as well as a thermobonded upper.

Buy now: Specialized Zante 2017 women’s road shoe at Rutland Cycling for £100

We’ll keep bringing you the best Black Friday deals as we come across them, so keep checking back…