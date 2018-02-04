Sunday trading: Major Power meter discounts and over £700 off Mavic carbon wheels

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

Power meters are ProBikeKit

Having done a bit of delving, we’ve found that ProBikeKit are running some seriously good deals on Power meters at the moment. Using the code POWER when checking out will knock another £35 off the price of the meters, many of which are already discounted substantially.

Included in the list are 4iiii, Quarq, Powertap and many more.

Check out the power meter deals here

Mavic Kysrium Pro Carbon SL C disc wheelset was £1700, now £949

Evans Cycles has slashed the price of the superb Mavic Kysrium Pro Carbon SL C wheels by a whopping 44%, that’ s almost £800.

The pair weigh a svelte £1520g and have a distinct focus on performance. Although, with the addition of discs, they’re not perfect for all riding with increased stopping power and greater comfort.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Carbon SL C disc wheelset at Evans Cycles for £949

Castelli Sorpasso bib tights were £165, now £82

Castelli’s Sorpasso bib tights are bonafide winter warmers. They’re made from Castelli’s Winstopper X-Fast material, which is superbly windproof and highly insulating thanks to their fleecy lining.

Even better, all sizes are still available, making now the perfect time to pick up a pair.

Buy now: Castelli Sorpasso bib tights at Tredz for £82

Giant Defy Advanced 2 was £1774, now £1299

Rutland Cycles has taken a big chunk out of the price of the Giant Defy Advanced 2 road bike, a bike that was awarded our coveted Editor’s Choice award.

It’s a stellar machine, comfortable but still racy with modern geometry complimented by a good spec.

Buy now: Giant Defy Advanced 2 at Rutland Cycles for £1299

More great bargains:

Continental GP4000S II was £59, now £29

Castelli Perfetto long Sleeve Jersey was £175, now £105

FSA Team Issue 11 speed chain was £44.99, now £19.99

Gore Lady short sleeve baselayer was £34.99, now £13.99

Louis Garneau Heros RTR helmet was £129.99, now from £38.99

Eddy Merckx Milano 72 Tiagra Disc ladies’ bike was £2000, now 9899

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre was £34.99, now from £19.99

Lezyne Femto Drive Duo front and rear helmet light was £24.99, now £9.98

Shimano 105 5800 pedals were £109.99, now £65.99

Endura Xtract short sleeve jersey was $34.99, now £14.99

DT Swiss R522 wheelset was £199.99, now £109.99

Bkool Smart Pro 2 turbo trainer was £499.99, now £359.99

Xplova X5 Evo GPS computer bundle was £489.97, now £298.99

Zipp Service Course SL-70 bars were £90, now £55.29

Wilier GTR Team Endurance 105 Disc bike was £2399, now £1339.99

Lizard Skins La Sal 2.0 mitts were £25, now £10.99

Sealskinz Lightweight Overshoes were £38, now £24.69

Deda Geco pure rubber bar tape was £17.99, now £13.99

Fabric Scoop Flat Elite saddle was £44.99, now £40.49

Shimano Ultegra R6800 11-speed cassette was £79.99, now £44.58

