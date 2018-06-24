Sunday Trading: £90 off Fizik shoes, over £900 off Mavic carbon wheels and £100 off a Giro Synthe helmet

Here’s our weekly run-down of the deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday

This week, we’ve hunted down Fizik’s Infinito R1 shoes with a price reduction not far off £100. You can pair that with the Giro Synthe MIPS aero cycling helmet, again with up to £100 off the recommended price, while there’s over £100 off a Garmin Edge 820 performance bundle. We’ve got a whole load of other discounts on everything from locks to lubes too.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Fizik Infinito R1 cycling shoes were £324.99 now £233.74

OK, so you don’t get the knitted uppers of the Infinito R1 Knit or the blue and white colour scheme of the Movistar variant, but the Infinito R1 is still Fizik’s range-topping shoe, worn by a host of pros and with Fizik’s Volume Control offset lacing.

Buy now: Fizik Infinito R1 cycling shoes from Probikekit for £233.74

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Disc Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £924.99

Yes, we know we told you about this discount on Mavic’s Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC wheels last week too. But they’re such a good deal on an excellent wheelset, that’s just a bit shallower and lighter than the Cosmic Pro Carbon SLC, that we couldn’t resist telling you about it again. You get the subtle Haute Route blue highlights too, that ought to impress other riders.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Disc Haute Route wheelset at Wiggle for £924.99

Giro Synthe MIPS helmet was £249.99 now from £149.99,

The Giro Synthe is one of our favourite helmets here at Cycling Weekly and one of the original aero road helmets. It’s Giro’s premium road helmet and comes with MIPS protection too. We’ve just done a head-to-head aero test of the Synthe with other helmets too.

Buy now: Giro Synthe MIPS helmet from Chain Reaction Cycles for £149.99

Garmin Edge 820 performance bundle was £439.99 now £325

The Garmin Edge 820 comes with loads of features in a compact GPS computer unit. You get a touch screen and easy-to-follow navigation. Battery life is top-notch too and in the performance bundle, it’s packaged with a heart rate strap, speed/cadence sensor and out-front mount.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 820 performance bundle from Tredz for £325

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now from £999.99

Castelli Alpha ROS jersey was £220 now £164.99

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Castelli Volata 2 jersey was £95 now from £66.49

Fizik Curve Carbon saddle was £239.99 now £131.99

Vittoria Open Corsa CX tyre was £39.99 now £14.99

Oakley EVZero Pitch sunglasses were £140 now £90.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £19.12

Zipp Tangente inner tube was £17 now £8

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £8.74

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £34.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now £8.49

OnGuard Brute Long D lock was £60 now £25.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £49.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £64.99

GT85 dry lube was £6.99 now £4.49

Velox Fluo bar tape was £14.99 now from £6.99

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £379.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

Exposure Diablo front light was £209.95 now £159.95

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too.