Best 4th of July sales for cyclists: save on summer cycling essentials

Officially, Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States in commemoration of nationhood or, more specifically, the ratification of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Unofficially, "the Fourth" is a day off work to go for a bike ride, gather with loved ones, grill up some food, watch the fireworks and, in recent years, save on summer cycling essentials.

We've rounded up the internet's best sales for cyclists including complete bikes, apparel, components and accessories.

One-stop Shops:

The Pro's Closet

The Pro's Closet is offering some tempting deals including up to $1000 off new bikes, $800 off frames and wheelsets, and 45% off apparel.

Additionally, there are brand-specific deals including:

- Up to 40% off Specialized

- Up to 25% off new Orbea bikes

- Up to 45% off Enve Wheels

- Up to 25% off Continental tires

- Up to 25% off SRAM sale items

Spotlight deal:

Check out this stunning, hand-built titanium gravel steed from Mosaic. This specific one is a limited edition Mosaic GT-2 45 Di2 Gravel Bike in a size 55cm. Only 42 of these bikes were made!

Paint scheme: Desert Tan or Nebula Green.

Tire clearance: 45mm tires

Components: Shimano GRX Di2 electronic shifting, Industry Nine UL 250 carbon wheels and an ENVE carbon cockpit.

Sale Price: $8,899.99



Backcountry

Popular bike apparel, accessory, and component retailer Backcountry is offering up to 50% off site-wide through the end of the day on Tuesday, July 4th.

Spotlight deals:

Support your team with this official Team USA jersey!

Brand: Cuore

Features:

Highly ventilated and with plenty of stretch, this relaxed race top keeps the wind slipping off us like water to a windshield. Silicone grippers on the back make sure it doesn't slide around when we're locked into our ride position.

Price: Was $94.95 , now $29.95

40% off a Ridley Kanzo Fast LTD Gravel Bike.

One of the fastest gravel bikes on the market, the Ridley Kanzo Fast is a pure bred gravel racer. Launched back in 2020, the Kanzo Fast is a gravel adaptation of its Noah aero road bike, complete with its aerodynamic advantages.

Ridley engineers spent hours in the wind tunnel and on gravel roads to produce a pure-bred gravel racer that is highly responsive and faster than any other gravel bike on the market.

Tire clearance: 42mm tires

Built: Rival eTap AXS XPLR 12-speed groupset, Forza Levanto G carbon wheels, 700x40c Vittoria Terreno Mix tires.

Sizes available: S and M

Price: was $8,500 , now $5,100

Competitive Cyclist

Competitive Cyclist is an online labyrinth of components, apparel, accessories, and nutrition for every cyclist. They are having a "Summer Tour Sale" that ends July 5th and offers 50% off sale items, including complete bikes, apparel, helmets and accessories.

Spotlight deals: Save on freshies!

When's the last time you changed out your brake rotors? Stock up now with up to 57% of SRAM Brake rotors.

How about some fresh bar tape? Fizik's Vento Solocush Tacky Bar Tape is on sale in a variety of colors —from classic white to hot pink and teal— for as little as $15.

And what about some fresh rubber? Specialized tires are up to 50% as well.

And if you're anything like me, you could probably use some new cleats. Shimano Dura-Ace 900 cleats are now 38% off.

State Bicycle

State Bicycle is having a "Red White and Blue sale". Aptly colored products are 17% to 76% off, including saddles, handlebars, wheels, framesets and complete bikes.

Spotlight deals:

If you've been thinking about getting a gravel bike, you can now pick up State's 6061 Black Label All Road bike for just under $1K. This bike features an aluminum frame, carbon fork and either 650b or 700c wheels or both!

More of a roadie? State's got you covered with its Undefeated carbon road frameset in white and tie-dye colors. This frameset includes a T800 carbon fiber frame, full carbon fork and steerer tube and a carbon seatpost all for $950.

REI

Beloved outdoor retailer, REI, is having its annual Fourth of July sale across a wide range of outdoor activities. If you're going bikepacking this summer, you won't want to miss the discounted camping essentials and cyclists of all kind can benefit from up to 71% off gear and apparel and up to 34% of Cannondale and Co-op branded bikes.

Spotlight deals:

34% off a Cannondale Treadwell Neo 2 EQ Remixte e-bike. A stylish mixte that makes pedaling around town easy, the Cannondale Treadwell Neo 2 features an aluminum frame, a 25W motor and up to 20mph assist for up to 47 miles.

20% of Wahoo's Powrlink Zero single-sided power meter pedals. We tested the double sided version of these and were very impressed. "They are durable and super reliable, both in hardware and software terms," we wrote. The single sided version is a great way to get much of that data at a better price.

Bike Tires Direct

Don't let the name deceive you, Oregon-based online retailer Bike Tires Direct offers far more than just tires. Bike Tires Direct is a one-stop shop for all your cycling needs with Independence Day deals on Garmin, Assos, Shimano, Continental, Fizik and more.

Spotlight Deals:

When we reviewed the Hammerhead Karoo 2 GPS Computer, we came away impressed with its great screen, quality navigation feature, and responsive operating system. It's as good as, if not better than, its Garmin and Wahoo competitors, and it's on sale right now for $140 off.

Get $212 off the popular Yakima Stage Two hitch rack. The Yakima StageTwo Hitch Rack holds two bikes, weighing up to 60 pounds each, and with tray space for tires up to 3.25 inches wide.