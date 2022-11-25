I love my Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatch and it's $400/£330 off this Black Friday

(opens in new tab) US - Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition: was $949.99, $549.99 at Garmin (opens in new tab) UK - Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition: was £719.99 , £389.99 at Garmin (opens in new tab) Solar power is so good that pop star Lorde wrote a jaunty song - unknowingly channelling Primal Scream - about it. Garmin simply adds it to the excellent Fenix 6X Pro to boost battery life by up to a claimed three days. Oh, and you can listen to Lorde (or Bobby Gillespie) via the music streaming services compatible with the watch.

Black Friday weekend is the perfect time to find a deal on one of the best smartwatches for cycling and, in our our opinion the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar is certainly qualifies as one of these. And at the moment Garmin is offering one of the best Black Friday deals around with the 6X Pro on sale with whopping £330 off in the UK. That's a 46% discount!

We reviewed the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar when it was released two years ago and were mightily impressed, awarding it four-and-half stars. At the time we said that the Fenix 6 Solar 'does everything you might want and more.'

As a real life owner of a Fenix 6 - the S and non-solar - I can vouch for that. I've had mine for a couple of years and feels that I've barely touched the surface of it's capabilities. (Perhaps more to do with my slide into middle-age and a slowing down of sporting activity than the watch!)

From a cycling point of view the Fenix 6 can be paired to Ant + and Bluetooth peripherals such as heart rate monitors and power meters. (It does have an optical, wrist measurement HRM which is all I've actually been happily using.)

I've used the navigation several times to follow downloaded routes - cycling, running and walking, listened to downloaded music, tracked my sleep and stared at the data in the Garmin Connect app. I've also downloaded comedy watch faces which I've soon got bored of!

It's a pretty hefty watch and, if I'm honest, looks big on my skinny wrist. In the UK only the largest 51mm size is available but US buyers also have a choice of the 42mm and 47mm watches. It is smart enough to wear as an everyday timepiece without shouting that you're an 'athlete'. As mine isn't solar I tend to get five days on a charge if just using it to tell the time, and two to three if using it regularly for sport.