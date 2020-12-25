Boxing Day deals: big savings on Garmin, Castelli, Santini, Bont, SRAM and more…

If Santa didn’t manage to get hold of everything on your list this year – and let’s face it, 2020 wasn’t the best year for availability of cycling-related products – we’ve tracked down some special Boxing Day web deals for you here.

As ever, these deals have been selected by Cycling Weekly‘s knowledgeable and experienced tech team. There isn’t anything here that we wouldn’t use ourselves – and this is quite a droolworthy selection.

With each product is a ‘view deal’ link. If you click on this we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Clincher Road Tyre

These top-end tyres, the flagship model from Continental, scored 9/10 in our review and made it into our end-of-year Editor’s Choice awards. They’re fast-rolling, grippy, aerodynamic and puncture resistant.

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £59.99 £36.00

US: View deal at ProBikeKit | $80.99 $39.00 View Deal

Fast Forward F4D DT350 Disc Wheelset

With their 45mm UD carbon rim laced to DT Swiss hubs using the super efficient 2:1 spoke ratio, these are lightweight, durable and super fast – and are reduced by £775.

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £1,449.95 £674.99 View Deal

Lezyne Carbon Road Drive Pump

At 180mm long and weighing just 73g, this carbon-fibre pump with a CNC machined aluminium piston is lightweight, looks cool and gets the job done. It includes a carbon-fibre frame mount for those who want to show it off – and why not?

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £90.00 £44.99

US: View deal at Wiggle | $100.00 $54.00 View Deal

Keep an eye on this page for more deals.