Boxing Day deals: big savings on Garmin, Castelli, Santini, Bont, SRAM and more…

If Santa didn’t manage to get hold of everything on your list this year – and let’s face it, 2020 wasn’t the best year for availability of cycling-related products – we’ve tracked down some special Boxing Day web deals for you here.
As ever, these deals have been selected by Cycling Weekly‘s knowledgeable and experienced tech team. There isn’t anything here that we wouldn’t use ourselves – and this is quite a droolworthy selection.
Continental Grand Prix 5000 Clincher Road Tyre
These top-end tyres, the flagship model from Continental, scored 9/10 in our review and made it into our end-of-year Editor’s Choice awards. They’re fast-rolling, grippy, aerodynamic and puncture resistant.
£59.99 £36.00
$80.99 $39.00
Castelli Velocissimo RoS jacket
The Velocissimo has Gore-Tex Infinium X-Fast fabric across the front and sleeves that protect against wind and showers, and a breathable back. It’s one of the most versatile jackets around. Available in five colours and with all the sizes still available as we write. Be quick!
£190 £120
Garmin Vector 3 dual sided power meter pedals
Great saving of £190 off the power meter that strikes the perfect balance between easy transferability between bikes and left/right accuracy being dual sided. Reliable, accurate and with £190 off!
£789.99 £589.99
$1062.99 $702.49
Santini Mago bib shorts
Comfortable, highly breathable bib shorts for warm-weather riding with small side pockets for bikepacking duties. Yes, we know it’s still Christmas but with £44 off, you might as well get these while it’s, erm, cold. All the sizes are available as we write – grab a bargain.
£109.99 £65.99
$147.99 $77.49
Kask Mojito Road Helmet
As used by Team Sky, the Kask Mojito is already a classic. With 26 vents, aerodynamic styling and Kask’s Up & Down fitting system it’s cool, fast and comfortable. With its weight of 220g it’s lightweight too.
£99 £79
$169.95 $144.98
Bont Vaypor S Road Shoes
With super-stiff carbon-fibre soles, Boa dials, a high level of ventilation and an impressively low weight of 230g, the Vaypor S is Bont’s top road shoe. It comes with anatomical shaping, structural support and a thermo-mouldable insole. Super comfortable and super fast.
£324.99 £231.49
$437.49 $270.99
Fast Forward F4D DT350 Disc Wheelset
With their 45mm UD carbon rim laced to DT Swiss hubs using the super efficient 2:1 spoke ratio, these are lightweight, durable and super fast – and are reduced by £775.
£1,449.95 £674.99
Fizik Arione R5 Open
The long nose of the Fizik Arione makes it a versatile saddle offering a powerful position on the rivet as well as the possibility of sitting up on the back. This open version has a carbon-reinforced nylon shell with a pressure-relieving cutout.
£119.99 £69.99
$146.99 $82.99
SRAM Force eTap AXS 2×12
Save 30 per cent on SRAM’s wireless 12-speed groupset. This version is for rim brakes and could be the key to a very lightweight build – perfect for fast riding. Includes the shifters and derailleurs and charger.
£1,400 £974.99
Fulcrum Racing Quattro 40mm Carbon Disc Wheelset
With 40mm carbon rims laced to hubs designed for straight pull spokes and six-bolt disc rotors, these are aerodynamic but stable in crosswinds and very stiff. Adapters can be used to set these wheels up for either QRs or thru-axles.
£1,199.99 £799.99
Ridley Fenix SLA Tiagra 2021
Lightweight and reliable alloy frame specced with 10-speed Shimano Tiagra with TRP Spyre cable disc brakes, with a pretty incredible 39% off and available in all sizes. This is a capable machine at a great price.
£1,499 £899
$1,899.00 $1,100.00
SeeSense Ace rear light
With its 125 lumen output and weighing just 35g the SeeSense Ace is light enough so you won’t notice it but bright enough to get you seen. With smart tech that reacts to surroundings and an iOS app.
£45 £17.99
$60.99 $21.49
Lezyne Carbon Road Drive Pump
At 180mm long and weighing just 73g, this carbon-fibre pump with a CNC machined aluminium piston is lightweight, looks cool and gets the job done. It includes a carbon-fibre frame mount for those who want to show it off – and why not?
£90.00 £44.99
$100.00 $54.00
Keep an eye on this page for more deals.