Black Friday deal: 50 per cent off Castelli Alpha ROS Light Jacket

Pick up a monster deal on this excellent winter jacket

The Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast – including some excellent offers on our favourite Castelli kit.

Amongst the packed out sale rails of the internet, we found this tasty bargain on a Castelli Alpha Ros jacket.

When we reviewed the women’s version, which shares all the same performance features but in a female fit, we concluded: “water resistant, windproof and thermal, the flyweight Castelli Alpha Ros Jacket makes bold claims and delivers every single promise. It’s one of the most impressive pieces of kit I’ve seen in a long time, just be prepared to pay for it.”

The jacket bowled us over enough that it received a 9/10 score. And now that it’s reduced by 50 per cent, that last comment about the price isn’t quite so relevant…

Buy now: Castelli Alpha ROS Light Jacket at Tweeks Cycles, was £210, now £105

‘Buy Now’ links explained: if you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

The Castelli Alpha ROS is designed to fill the gap between a light jacket, and your snuggliest warm jersey.

It features a double zip, with the insulation in one piece and the wind and water protection on the top layer.

Fabrics include Gore Windstopper 150 at the front and sleeves, Nano Flex Dry Back at the rear and a ‘ProSecco Strada Liner’ designed to retain warmth.

Raw edge cuffs and hem provide a premium look and feel, but there’s still silicone grippers at the waist to keep it all in place.

As you’d expect, you get three rear pockets, plus zippered pockets at the side – and unlike most, they’re comfortably easy to reach when you’re fumbling for keys with numb hands, being located just at the hip (yes, that’s the voice of experience).