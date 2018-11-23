Black Friday deals: 4iii Power Meter crank for £284.99

Give your training a makeover with a great value power meter

A power meter isn’t an item you purchase to receive immediate dividends in speed – as per a new set of aero wheels. However, invest and you’ll be able to train more efficiently, seeing better results in the long run.

The 4iii 2.0 3D power meter, in this case fitted to a Shimano 105 5800 crank arm, is a single sided power meter which uses an algorithm to work out your overall power figures.

In our review, the unit got 9/10, and our tech writer concluded: “it is sufficiently accurate and consistent for most riders to gain useful information that will improve their training and therefore I can highly recommend it.”

The most startlingly impressive stat is that the whole thing adds just 9 grams to your bike.

In the Black Friday sales, you can pick one up for just £284.99, down from the RRP of £379 at ProBikeKit.

The power meter uses a tri-axial strain gauge, fitted on the left crank arm, and will track both power and cadence.

It communicates to your headunit – a cycling computer or your phone – via Bluetooth or ANT+, and there’s an accompanying app to show you battery usage and the like.

The reported accuracy is as low as +/-1%, which means the power meter should be accurate against itself (not other power meters – they pretty much all give slightly different readings) which is all you need to track your own performance.

Battery life is reported at 100+ hours, and the unit takes a 2032 coin cell battery.