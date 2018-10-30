End of season bike sales: Get 60% off Ridley ex-team bikes, saving thousands

Campagnolo Super-Record equipped bargain bikes

Every Autumn there are bags of end of season deals to be had on some cracking bikes. This time, we’ve found a treasure trove of Ridley ex-team bikes for sale at Merlin Cycles, including up to 60% off Campagnolo Super-Record equipped frames.

Following these, we’ve also found some bargains on Cannondale, Specialized and Wilier bikes.

Get up to 50% off Ridley ex-team bikes at Merlin Cycles

There are some crazy deals to be had at Merlin Cycles on Lotto-Soudal ex-team bikes. Unfortunately, they’re only available in some sizes, but that doesn’t stop the deals being amazing.

For example, you can get a Ridley Helium SLX complete with Campagnolo Super-Record and Bora Ultra wheels for just £4299 – thats a discount of over £5000.

See the deal: Ridley Helium SLX Lotto Soudal ex-team bike at Merlin Cycles for £4299

There’s also the option of a 60% discount on a Ridley Noah fixed with Campagnolo Super-Record and Campag Scirroco wheels – now just £2999 down from £7500.

See the deal: Ridley Noah SL Lotto Soudal ex-team bike at Merlin Cycles for £2999

You can also get hold of a Ridley Fenix with Campag Super-Record for just £2,099, rounding out the Ridley range nicely. That particular option comes with Fulcrum Racing 5 wheels and Continental GP4000 tyres.

See the deal: Ridley Fenix Classic ex-team bike at Merline Cycles for £2099

There are loads more, just follow this link to see them all.

Ribble R872 Ultegra was £1,649, now £1,199

Read more: Ribble R872 review (10/10)

The Ribble R872 is an award winner at Cycling Weekly, and for good reason. It’s relaxed geometry and comfortable frame make it the perfect bike for longer rides and the fact that you get Mavic wheels and Shimano Ultegra for £1299 is staggering.

Buy now: Ribble R872 Ultegra at Ribble for £1,299

Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc Ultegra was £2699, now £2159

Read more: Cannondale Synapse review

The Synapse has fast become one of our favourite endurance bikes thanks to its performance twist. The frame is exceptionally comfortable, featuring Cannondale’s top SAVE technology but the fact its carbon fibre also gives it a little performance kick that’s very rewarding out on the road.

Buy now: Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc Ultegra at Evans Cycles for £2159

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert was £3500, now £2500

Read more: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL 6 review

The Specialized Tarmac, rejuvenated in 2017, is an exceptional frame, and it now has a £1000 discount on it. Dropped stays and shrunken tube shapes are just a few of the updates that make this frame stiff but comfortable. The bike is rounded out with the excellent Shimano Ultegra R8000 and Roval wheels.

Buy now: Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert at Evans Cycles for £2500

Wilier Cento 10 Air Ultegra was £4500, now £3149

Read more: Wilier Cento 10 Air review

When we tested the Wilier Cento 10 Air we gave it a straight 10, being impressed with how the bikes aero features don’t detract from the comfort of the frame. The model on sale here is slightly newer than the one we tested, so it comes with Shimano Ultegra R8000 and Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels.

Buy now: Wilier Cento 10 Air Ultegra at Chain Reaction Cycles for £3149

We’ll keep bringing you more bike offers, so check back for more..