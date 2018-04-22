Sunday trading: Get over £800 off a pair of Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheels and much more

Give your bike some love or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals

Happy Sunday, we hope you managed to get out riding in the great weather! If ever there has been a time to give your bike a bit of a summer love it’s now, and to help you out we’ve found some amazing deals on components and clothing, including fast wheels, great cycling shoes and lightweight carbon pedals.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Giro Factor Techlace shoes were £299.99, now £194.49

Read more: Giro Factor Techlace review

The Giro Factor Techlace shoes are some of the lightest road shoes on the market, weighing in at 227g per shoe for a size 42. We’ve reviewed it and found that the single Boa dial is great for the incremental adjustments that you need on a performance pair of shoes, while the lace/velcro combo offer the comfort we’ve come to love from Giro.

Most sizes are still available, but if you fall between the gaps check out Chain Reaction Cycles as it also has loads in stock at a similar price.

Buy now: Giro Factor Techlace at ProBikeKit for £194.49

Zipp 302 clincher disc brake wheelset was £1,826, now £999.98

Read more: Zipp 302 rim brake wheelset review

We tested the Zipp 302 clincher in its rim brake form and we were very impressed. They evidently had all of Zipp’s vast knowledge and expertise and were seriously fast but stripped back. Throw on the disc brakes now and you’ve got a fast pair of wheels that are equally fast at slowing down.

We’ve found the wheelset at Evans Cycles for £999 (that’s a whopping 45% discount), but you can also get them separately at wiggle (front wheel here and rear wheel here) for £929.98 – every little counts.

Buy now: Zipp 302 clincher disc brake wheelset at Evans Cycles for £999.98

Vittoria Corsa G+ clincher graphene road tyres were £54.99, now £37.99

Read more: Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres review

You can’t have your best summer bike without a great pair of tyres, and the Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres are probably some of the best tyres on the market. We’ve independently tested them and found them to be the second fasted rubber available. But they don’t just have speed, they also have tonnes of grip and are tough, too.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ clincher graphene road tyres at ProBikeKit for £37.99

Look Keo 2 Max carbon pedals were £100, now £67.50

Shave a few more grams of your bike this summer with this pair of carbon Look Keo pedals. They’re super light, at a claimed 122g a pedal, with a carbon body, and 12mm CROMO axle. Look pedals are pretty similar in shape to Shimano ones, so if you’re a Shimano user it won’t be an enormous adjustment.

Buy now: Look Keo 2 Max carbon pedals at Merlin Cycles for £67.50

More great deals:

Selle Italia Flow saddle was £49, now £16.99Gore Windstopper bike jacket was £124, now £74

3T Ergonova Pro alloy bars were £99.95 now £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £17.99

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £15.80

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £19.20

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.50

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £22

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £24.70

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £949.99

Altura Podium Elite short sleeve jersey was £74.99 now from £25

Science in Sport Go energy bars 24 pack was £34.99 now £18.49

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £29.99