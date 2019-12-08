Sunday trading: Get a set of ENVE carbn climbing wheels a 50% off

This week’s Sunday trading sees some massive discounts on both high end carbon wheels (52% off) and low end training wheels. We’ve also found bargains on Garmin computers, as well as the full Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset for almost half price.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

ENVE SES 3.4 NBT Tubular road wheels were £3100, now £1400

At 38mm and 42mm, these wheels are a great depth for climbing while still maintaining good straight-line speed. According to ENVE, the braking efficiency has been increased by 30% with a new breaking tract.

They are tubular wheels, which are less well used nowadays, but if you still like to race these are an absolute bargain.

Buy now: ENVE SES 3.4 NBT Tubular wheelset at Merlin Cycles for £1400

Garmin Edge 520 Plus cycling computer was £199, now £149.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 Plus review

The Garmin Edge 520 is a top end cycling computer capable of navigating for you as well as loads of other performance pushing metrics. For example, it has Strava Live segments and can show your cycling specific Vo2 Max and recovery time.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 Plus at Chain Reaction Cycles for £149.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 was £1099, now £575

Read more: Shimano Ultegra review

Shimano’s superb mechanical Ultegra R8000 groupset is on a whopping 48% discount. It’s the rim braking version that we rate very highly, finding them assured and offering great modulation.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at Merlin Cycles for £575

Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheels were £529, now £399

Read more: Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheel review

These bombproof aluminium wheels have been a favourite set of training wheels for years and now they’re tubeless ready, making them even more versatile.

In fact, we like them so much we awarded them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheels at Merlin Cycles for £399

