Sunday trading: Save £100 on a set of Giro Empire SLX shoes plus big deals on wheels

For this week’s instalment of Sunday trading we’ve found some seriously good deals on Giro Cycling shoes, including £100 off the excellent Giro Empire SLXs. To honour the Spring classics we’ve also found a deal on the Castelli Gabba jersey, the perfect short-sleeved wet weather top. Finally, because summer is truly only just round the corner we’ve also got a great deal on some deep section Shimano wheels.

Giro Empire SLX were £289, now £188.99

Read more: Giro Empire SLX shoe review

The excellent Giro Empire SLX road shoes are currently discounted by a whopping £100 on ProBikeKit. We’re big fans of these shoes as they’re superbly comfortable, with a very supple upper and laces but a stiff carbon sole for putting down the power when it matters.

Buy now: Giro Empire SLX road shoes at ProBikeKit for £188.99

Giro Empire ACC were £259, now from £159

Read more: Giro Empire ACC review

Sticking with the Giro theme, these Giro ACC models are now discounted by up to 32%. They’re subtly different to the SLXs above due to a slightly harder upper and a different carbon sole. They still look amazing though.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC shoes at Chain Reaction Cycles from £159.99

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 carbon wheelset was £1600, now £999

These 50mm deep carbon rim braking wheels are specifically designed to increase rigidity, stability and aerodynamics. 16 spokes on the front and 21 on the rear help increase stiffness for maximum ride speed.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 carbon wheelset at Merlin Cycles for £999

Castelli Gabba 3 at Tredz was £170, now £75

Read more: Castelli Gabba jersey review

The Castelli Gabba jersey has long been held up as the bad weather jersey, made famous at the Classic races. Now in its third iteration, the Gabba is constructed from the Windstopper X-Lite fabric with an updated DWR treatment for extra protection.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 jersey at Tredz for £75

Buy now: Powertap P1 power meter pedals for £549.99 from Probikekit

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1049.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £7

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £49.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

