Preparing for your first gravel event

Gravel riding’s popularity has been forged in no small part by gravel races. Since the mid-2000s there have been a series of US-based events that have played an integral role in the development of the scene – and the range of events is growing elsewhere too, with the UK holding the British National Champs in 2020.

Races such as the DK200, Almanzo 100 and Trans Iowa didn’t just enable cyclists to compete, they allowed them to share ideas, debate equipment and strategy and grow a worldwide network of dedicated enthusiasts; helping to cement gravel riding’s place within the wider world of cycling.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Gravel race styles

Gravel bike riding is an expansive term. It can mean hard packed dirt, muddy trails, technical singletrack, winding Forest Service trails and fire roads. Even sand bogs and jeep tracks. Gravel races are no different. They take place across a multitude of surfaces all of which fall under the broad gravel umbrella. You’ll find races that incorporate long sections of paved roads and some with none at all. There are races that pack in several thousand feet of climbing and those that are much flatter. There are those aimed at pushing riders to their limit, combining harsh conditions and climates with long distances to test even the toughest of adventurers, while others choose to celebrate participation and having a good time.

>>> Why are road cyclists riding gravel bikes when hardtails could be faster?

How to choose a race

Now you’ve decided to enter a gravel race your first step is to choose, and then enter, your event. Doing so means you can prepare specifically for your event rather than getting ready for an unspecified ‘gravel race’. Knowing the distance, terrain and potential weather allows you to dial in all aspects of your pre-race prep, helping to lessen the chance of any unpleasant mid-race surprises.

Choosing your first gravel race you’ll need to consider your previous experience. Is this your maiden gravel event or your first bike race of any kind? Are you a seasoned crit or road racer looking for a new challenge? Perhaps you’ve ridden a few Gran Fondos and fancy taking your endurance game off-road? Or are you a die-hard gravel enthusiast who wants to add a competitive edge to their riding?

By matching your riding experience with a suitable race you’ll be far more likely to enjoy it. If you’re entirely new to racing it’s best to start with an event that you’re pretty sure you’ll be able to complete without pushing yourself to the edge. Selecting an event on familiar terrain is also a smart move for your first foray into gravel racing.

Bike set-up

Honing your bike set-up ahead of the race is a must. Your training rides aren’t just about improving your fitness but also a chance to test your equipment, get comfortable and to experiment in a few key areas of the bike . And because you’ve already chosen your event you’ll be tailoring your set-up to the race you’ll be riding. Remember, it’s far better to make gear and kit mistakes during training. Just so long as you learn from them!

Tires

Gravel riders like to nerd out on tires. The industry’s fully-fledged embrace of all things gravel has created a slew of tire brands and an extensive range of options. Your key considerations ahead of your race will be tire width and tread pattern. Again you’ll want to match these to your specific event to achieve the optimum balance of performance and comfort.

>>> Best gravel bike tires

If you know that your route contains several long paved sections you’ll need to consider rolling resistance. A fast-rolling slick in a 700c x 35mm size would be a good match for these conditions. A race that takes place across miles of rolling hard packed gravel is going to call for a tire that delivers some grip without feeling like you’re riding through molasses. Again a narrower slick, perhaps with the addition of some outer knobs, that minimize rolling resistance is probably going to be your tire of choice.

If your gravel event incorporates plenty of rough terrain – loose gravel, larger rocks, perhaps some technical sections – then you’ll need to place a greater emphasis on traction and comfort. Likewise if your chosen event is known for wet and muddy conditions then tire choice is key. Switching to a wider tire with an aggressive tread pattern will provide greater volume and grip – perhaps a 700 x 42mm or even a 650b x 47mm?

Going tubeless

Most gravel bikes now come with tubeless-ready rims and tires. If you haven’t already made the switch, now is the time. Even the mellower gravel races will likely take you to some pretty isolated spots. This places a greater emphasis on self-sufficiency. Having a tubeless set-up on race day offers you peace of mind, knowing that a puncture out on the road should be taken care of by the sealant. You’ll also want to bring a plug, designed to plug holes in a tire, just in case the sealant fails – and remember to carry it in an easily accessible place – a jersey pocket is a safe bet.

The other significant benefit of tubeless tires on your gravel bike is that it allows you to run them at lower pressures. Lower pressure means increased comfort and traction. Both of these are key considerations for any gravel racer no matter their level of race experience. Experiment with different pressures on different surfaces to find out what works best.

Pedals

Choosing your race day pedal is again dictated by the race and its conditions. If the route is a combination of compacted gravel roads with some linking sections of asphalt then you can probably just run your regular road pedal. However if you’re going to be riding through mud, crossing rivers, or pushing your bike up steep, rocky technical sections then you’re going to need a mountain bike pedal that’s designed to re-engage with ease, even when your cleats get clogged up with dirt.

>>> Best gravel bike pedals

Gearing

Whether you favor a 1x or 2x set-up you’ll need to match your gravel bike’s gearing to the race. A flatter race ridden at higher speeds will probably necessitate that you run a closer ratio cassette that has smaller jumps between the gears. However many gravel races combine long distances with undulating terrain. Throw in the grit, rocks and mud and you’re going to want to have a gearing range that will allow you to get up the steep stuff as well as enable you to still comfortably turn those pedals late in the race when you’re well in the red. Spin to win is probably a sensible motto for your first gravel race so make sure you’re not over-geared. Having a low gear that provides at least a 1:1 ratio is a good starting point. If you’re running a 1x that’s a 42t chainring matched to a 42t cassette. A race at altitude or one with a significant amount of climbing may call for something lower still.

Clothing

Comfort is a recurring theme when it comes to preparing for your first gravel race. And it’s no different with your clothing choices. Like any long day on the bike you’ll need to prepare for the expected weather conditions while also making sure you don’t get caught out. Forecasts can be wrong and conditions can change quickly and with little warning. The Barry-Roubaix race held in April in south-central Michigan has served up snow and ice while The Mid South event, run in March 2020, saw heavy rain turn the rolling hills of Oklahoma into a mud bath.

>>> Best gravel bike clothing

A good pair of bib-shorts with a tried-and-tested pad is essential. A race like the DK200 will see you in the saddle for well over 10 hours and even in a much shorter event you’ll want to be happy in the saddle. Likewise a reliable baselayer paired with a comfortable jersey is vital. Weather conditions will largely dictate your choices here but a full-zip jersey is worth considering as it accommodates your changing body temperature throughout a long race. A jersey with a windstopper panel could also be a smart choice for a long day on the bike.

Elsewhere you’ll need a vest or jacket to combat the wind and cold. Arm and legs warmers are also a consideration if you’re tackling a long race that will see you starting early and finishing late. Gloves and shoes – two of your contact points – are also worthy of your attention. Ultimately trying a number of clothing combinations during your training is the best way to ensure that you’re dressed for success come race day.

Other considerations

We’ve already touched on the self-sufficient nature of gravel races. As well as your dynaplug you’ll need to carry a tool kit that includes a multi-tool with a chain breaker, quick links, tire levers, a spare tube and either a pump or Co2 inflator and cartridges. A few zip ties of varying lengths are also worth popping into your saddle bag.

You’ll also need to carry enough food and liquids even though your race will usually have a number of designated fuel stations. How you’ll carry these items is also worth thinking about. Is the race short enough that your jersey pockets will offer enough space? Or do you need a bar or frame bag? Playing around with your options on pre-race rides will allow you to decide on the best set-up for your gravel race.