Sunweb reveal custom painted Cervélo S5 for 2019

New bikes for the new season

Team Sunweb have revealed their new custom bikes for the coming season having swapped from Giant bikes to Cervélo at the end of last year, and they look absolutely belter.

It’s the first time we’ve seen the Cervelo S5 since the launch back in the Autumn of 2018 and the new S5 looks great splashed with the team’s new look: black at the front end before changing to red and then blending to white on the rear end.

The team remains sponsored by Shimano, and the new bikes are using Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with hydraulic brakes – the new S5 is disc brake specific – as well as the brand’s deep section wheels rolling on Continental Competition tubular tyres. It also looks like there’s a Shimano power meter hidden away in there too.

Watch: Cervélo S5 first look

In what will make the bike one of the most distinctive shapes in the pro peloton, the team are using Cervélo’s proprietary V-shaped stem despite the fact that Cervélo offered a conversion kit that allowed the bike to use a standard stem – something we thought the pros might prefer.

When we rode the bike at the launch we were impressed and it’s worth remembering that despite the rise on the bars, the stack on a slammed V-shaped stem is still as aggressive as the old S5 with a slammed -6 degree stem.

The Cervélo S5 will be the weapon of choice for the team’s sprinter Michael Matthews later in the season but before then, we’ll get to see it used in anger at the Tour Down Under.

For the mountains, Sunweb will use the Cervélo R5. The new paint job uses red rather than black, shallower deep section wheels and a Pro components stem – expect to see Tom Dumoulin riding this at the Giro d’Italia.