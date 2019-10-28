Tech of the week: Endura’s split from Movistar, new Lightweight wheels and Bamboo bikes

New wheels from Lightweight

German brand Lightweight, famous for it’s very bling and very expensive wheels has announced an update of four of its wheelsets, including the Meilenstein and the Wegweiser models.

The ‘Evo’ update sees both models become ‘gravel’ and tubeless ready and new fibres are used in the spokes to boost acceleration and stiffness.

Both the Fernweg 63 and the Fernweg 85, well known in the TT world, are also included in the Evo update, with aerodynamically tuned rims and the same high tensile carbon spokes used. Both boast a whopping £7,319 price tag.

Sub-£1000 e-road bike launched

Carrera is the first brand to have released an e-road model for less than £1000, no doubt putting it firmly in the sights of commuters and leisure riders alike.

The bike is powered by a Suntour HESC motor system based in the hub of the rear wheel while a removable 312wh battery sits on the downtube and provides a 40 mile range.

The new bike has an aluminium frame and fork, dropped stays and mounting points for mudguards and a rear rack. Its groupset is made up of a mixture of Shimano nine speed Acera and Microshift.

Endura pulls Movistar sponsorship because of ‘UCI dead end’

Kit brand Endura has pulled it sponsorship of Movistar because of a ‘developmental dead end being enforced by the UCI’.

Instead the Scottish brand has said it will focus its attentions on advancing aerodynamic technology in triathlon, where innovation isn’t so “constrained”.

The company previously worked with British time trial specialist Alex Dowsett and aerodynamic expert Simon Smart of Drag2Zero, using 3D scans combined with wind tunnel testing to design a new surface type for cycling kit.

Surface Silicone Topography (SST) used 3D silicone chevrons to reduce drag, but this technology was outlawed by the UCI in early 2019.

What’s the best tread pattern for winter?

We pulled on our science hats and got stuck into the nitty gritty of tyre tread in time for the proper winter weather.

Our view? Well, it’s actually more about puncture protection than grip – with both winter tyres and summer tyres gripping equally well. You can read more through the link above.

Bamboo bikes

This week we published a review on a bike that was a little bit different: it was made of bamboo. We’ve never seen anything quite like it before, here’s the verdict:

“The MyBoo Densu Cross is a unique, general-purpose machine whose bamboo frame will divide opinion. Riders sold on the ethical/philanthropic credentials and organic looks will love it; those who prioritise performance will find many lighter, faster options within the same price bracket.”

You can read the full MyBoo Densu Cross review here.

