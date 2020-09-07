Tech of the Week: Tour tech, new bikes and shades by the dozen

It been another bumper week of exciting new tech either spotted or launching, many of which have coincided with the biggest race of the year. That’s right, the Tour de France has returned albeit at a far later date but at least there is finally some great racing to watch and new kit to geek out on.

Tour de France bikes – who’s riding what

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The tour sees the very best of the World Tour riders and teams going head to head. But what are they all riding? We’ve compiled this handy guide to take you through the bikes, components and groupsets you will see each team using throughout the upcoming three weeks of racing.

Why are Jumbo-Visma using unbranded wheels?

It’s been easy to spot the Jumbo-Visma team in the first week of the 2020 Tour de France. They’ve shown to be the dominant team in the race thus far. The Dutch team has won stages and controlled tempo at the head of the peloton in support of GC favorite Primož Roglič. But what’s with those unbranded black wheels they’re using? All is revealed in this in-depth feature.

Scott updates the Foil

Scott has launched an updated Scott Foil race bike, with a specific focus on front-end integration.

The new bike, launched ahead of the 2020 Tour de France, has received a completely new cockpit, including fork, headset and handlebar, allowing for neat internal cable routing for both mechanical and electronic shifting.

Vitus Energie EVO – Cross is back

Whilst the Energie name has been associated with Vitus’ cyclocross race platform for some time, this new version has had a radical revamp to focus on ‘pro level race performance’. It’s now lighter and ready for UCI level racing, whenever that will be. But the good news is it still works for us mere mortals. Read more.

Canyon launch new ebikes and a car?

Canyon has unveiled its vision of the future, which includes not only two sophisticated new e-bikes that are fully equipped for urban riding but also the Future Mobility Concept – a sort of e-pedal car that bridges the gap between e-bike and car.

The Commuter:ON and Precede:ON are innovative e-bikes that Canyon says are sure to have an immediate impact on the way people move around the city. Want to find out more?

Exposure lights new 2021 range

Exposure has updated its complete road and urban specific light range, increasing output and updating a range of practical features.

Exposure has long been one of, if not THE go-to cycle light brand for a considerable amount of time. Building an enviable reputation for exquisitely CNC machining and constant technical innovation, the Sussex based company manufactures and assembles all of its lights in-house making it one of the true UK brands.

Bumper crop of eyewear launches

Three brands: 100%, Koo and Scicon decided to launch new eyewear to coincide with the use of the new shades during the Tour.

100% has launched it’s latest collaboration with Peter Sagan and it’s typically flamboyant.

Scicon’s new shades are adorning the UAE Team Emirates Israel Start-Up Nation and NTT Pro Cycling.

Koo’s new Spectro and Demos are being worn by Trek-Segafredo

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up.