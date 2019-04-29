Tech of the week: Chorus goes 12-speed, two new Garmins and colour your own bike

Wider range and more gears from Campag and two Garmins with new features

Campagnolo has followed on from its launch of 12-speed Super Record EPS this week. It’s launched a new version of the mid-range Chorus groupset with an additional sprocket and ergonomics trickled down from Super Record. Plus, there’s now the scope for wider-ranging adventures, with an 11-34 cassette option and – in addition to the usual chainset options – a new supercompact 48/32. Price is £1597 with disc brakes or £1120 with rim calipers.

Garmin launched two new GPS units last week. The Edge 530 is button-activated while the Edge 830 gets a touchscreen. Both get pre-loaded maps, with turn-by-turn navigation on the Edge 830. For the lost rider, both units can help you to get back on route – or just to give up and find your way home. For the more acrobatic, they can count your number of jumps, jump distance and hang time. Other features include incident detection and a new ClimbPro feature that tells you how much further you have to go on a climb and the average gradient.

New wheels and Giro fever

We’ve got an update to our wheel buyer’s guide too this week, complete with links to reviews of our pick of the rim and disc brake options. And we’ve told you what it’s like to climb the fearsome Mortirolo pass; the pros tackle it, along with the Gavia, at the end of May on Stage 16 of this year’s Giro d’Italia. Plus, with all that climbing, you might want to read about causes and remedies for cycling knee pain.

If you fancy designing your own custom bike, Australian brand Nove Bikes has launched in the UK. It uses an online configurator to let you choose from an almost limitless range of colour options, wheel sections and Shimano groupsets from 105 to Dura-Ace Di2. There’s the usual collection of super-flashy bikes in Rate My Bike too this week – including a Giro pink Colnago C60 and a couple of retro Bianchis.

Also this week, we’ve had deals on bikes for the summer, including £1000 off a Colnago frameset. And we’ve got our pick of the deals from the Evans Cycles sale, as well as Sunday Trading deals.