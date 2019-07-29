Tech of the week: Yates’s Scott Addict RC, new Trek Domane and hot rides

New Domane and new wheels

Our round-up of the pros’ bikes continued last week with Adam Yates’s Scott Addict RC. Only launched in June, the new Addict RC comes with aero features and a fully integrated cockpit with hidden cable runs. We’ve run the Cycling Weekly tape measure over Yates’s XS frame.

Trek has just launched an update to its Domane endurance bike. And yes, it’s gone aero, saving a minute for every hour’s riding. And yes, there’s cockpit integration and it’s disc brake only. Compliance is added via Trek’s IsoSpeed system front and rear and you can pop on 38mm tyres and head off into the unknown too.

And we’ve had a look at how Muc-Off’s partnership with Team Ineos has resulted in new products and technology developments that are not just reserved for the team. Plus, we’ve looked at how telecoms company NTT is working to bring real-time data and holography to Tour de France coverage, for a richer experience for the spectator.

Hunt Bike Wheels has been upping its aero credentials, with the new Hunt 34 Aero Disc Wide alloy wheels, which the brand claims are the most aero alloy disc brake hoops available. It’s proved the point by performing comparative wind tunnel tests against the competition. They’re priced at £479.

Or take a look at Spengle’s spangly new wheels. They’re the result of collaborations with a series of artists and come with eye-popping colours and price tags to match.

Hot weather and five favourite rides

It was hot last week – not just in France but in the UK too. We asked when it’s too hot to race and gave you some practical advice about what to do to counter the heat, along with five tips to help you keep your cool. Or you could just hole up in your favourite café until things cool down – we’ve had eight laws of cycling nutrition to help justify your extended pitstop and extending waistline.

If you do decide to stay put in the UK this year, we’ve had five suggestions of destinations to visit and some recommended sportives to let you take them in. One is the Mendips and we’ve had five reasons why it’s a great area to ride in.

We’ve also had news that Box Hill is – as we’d suspected every time we rode it – now officially the most popular climb in the world on Strava. And the Surrey pimple will have even more ascents to its name after the pros have gone up it five times on the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic route on August 4th.

Plus there were deals last week on tyres and on Oakley sunglasses to keep you happily riding this summer.