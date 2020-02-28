Adam Yates crowned winner of 2020 UAE Tour as riders await results of coronavirus test

Adam Yates has been crowned the winner of the 2020 UAE Tour, as riders are still waiting the results of their coronavirus tests.

The Middle-East WorldTour race has been abandoned after two Italian staff members from one team tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

All riders, staff and media have been confined to their hotels in Abu Dhabi after the outbreak, as authorities test everyone for the illness.

The virus test results are not expected to be returned until Saturday (February 29), with those given the all clear allowed to go home while anyone testing positive will have to remain under quarantine for two weeks.

A statement from the race organiser, RCS, said: “The higher organising committee has cancelled the remaining stages of the 2020 UAE Tour after two Italian staff members of one of the teams participating in the UAE Tour had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

“The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the race’s participants.”

The organisation the confirmed on Friday morning (February 28) that Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) would be crowned the winner, as the final results were taken from the close of stage five.

Yates wins the race overall with a 1-01 advantage over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) in third.

Pogačar took the youth classification, while Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) won the points jersey.

Stage wins went to Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ewan, Yates, Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Pogačar, as the remaining two sprint stages have been abandoned.

Teams have been offering updates on the coronavirus testing process, with Israel Start-Up Nation saying that test results will arrive in the next 24 hours.

Movistar also said all their riders had been tested, while NTT Pro Cycling added: “All our riders and staff at the UAE Tour have been tested for the coronavirus,

“We will remain that the hotel and await further instructions from the relevant officials.”