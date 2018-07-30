Tour de France 2018 ratings: How did each team perform?

We rate the performance of all the teams at the 2018 Tour de France

Ag2r La Mondiale 5 / 10

Sixth overall fell short and no stage win was short of what Romain Bardet hoped to take from the Tour, and the early abandons of several of his team-mates made it hard for the team to animate the mountains like last year. Pierre Latour’s white jersey was a reasonable consolation prize though.

Astana 8 / 10

Although Jakob Fuglsang will be disappointed with his 12th overall, Astana excelled in the breakaways, and enjoyed a perfect weekend at the end of the second week as first Omar Fraile and then Magnus Cort road to stage victories.

Bahrain-Merida 4 / 10

The unluckiest team at the Tour must surely have been Bahrain-Merida. Their leader Vincenzo Nibali abandoned in farcical circumstances while in a great position overall, and in total posted five second place finishes – Sonny Colbrelli twice in bunch sprints, and the Izagirre brothers three times in mountain breaks – without quite managing to win a stage.

BMC 6 / 10

Things got off to a great start for BMC, with victory in the team time trial setting up Greg Van Avermaet’s heroically long stint in the yellow jersey. But Richie Porte’s abandonment derailed their primary target of winning the overall.

Bora-Hansgrohe 9 / 10

After his first Tour de France riding for Bora-Hansgrohe last year was cut so short, Peter Sagan delivered everything the team could have hoped from his this year, with three stage wins and another dominant victory in the points classification.

The only downside was Rafal Majka’s failure to mount a GC challenge, but he bounced back strongly by attacking regularly in the mountains.

Cofidis 5 / 10

Deputy sprinter Christophe Laporte impressed in the absence of Nacer Bouhanni, coming very close to the stage win that continues to elude the team when finishing second in Pau. Jesus Herrada and Daniel Navarro showed promise on the first day in the Alps, but were quiet for the rest of the race.

Dimension Data 2/10

It was a horrible Tour for the team’s leader Mark Cavendish, who looked well short of his best in the sprints before being timed out on stage 11. In his absence the team was largely anonymous, with Edvald Boasson Hagen failing to step up until registering a couple of fourth place finishes in the last two sprint stages.

Direct Energie 4 / 10

As ever, Direct Energie fired riders up the road on a regular basis, especially during the first week, but come home empty handed. Their great hope Lilian Calmejane got into several successful breaks but failed to win a stage, while Rein Taaramäe’s third place on stage 10 was the team’s highest finish.

EF Education First-Drapac 2 / 10

There was to be no repeat of Rigoberto Uran’s excellent second place finish last year as the Colombian was forced to abandon from injuries sustained in a crash on the Roubaix stage, while Pierre Rolland was uncharacteristically subdued despite having the freedom to ride for himself.

Ironically, the team’s most impressive performer was the man who finished last place – Lawson Craddock, who made it to Paris despite fracturing is shoulder blade on the first day of the race.

Fortuneo-Samsic 4 / 10

The Tour’s biggest underdogs invested all their hopes into Warren Barguil, to only limited success. The Frenchman was typically aggressive and pushed Julian Alaphilippe for the polka-dot jersey, but lacked the spark of last year and came nowhere near winning a stage.

Groupama-FDJ 7 / 10

Having constructed their whole line-up around helping Arnaud Démare in the sprints, Groupama-FDJ will have been getting anxious at the end of the second week, by which time the Frenchman had picked up two third places but no win.

Thankfully, he capitalised on the absence of the biggest name sprinters to capture that essential stage victory in Pau.

Katusha-Alpecin 3 / 10

Everything unravelled for Katusha-Alpecin during the first half of the Tour, as tensions between the management and Marcel Kittel reached boiling point, before the sprinter missed the time limit on stage 11.

Partial redemption was achieved when a well-executed manoeuvre helped propel Ilnur Zakarin into the top-10 overall.

LottoNL-Jumbo 9 /10

The revelation of the race, LottoNL-Jumbo got off to a flyer with Dylan Groenewegen winning two bunch sprints, and got even better as Primož Roglič and Steven Kruijswijk both finished in the top five.

Their attacking approach and willingness to take the race to Team Sky was a refreshing change from more conservative past incarnations of the team, and Roglič was rewarded for his bold descending into Laruns with a stage win. The only blot was Roglič losing his podium place on the final time trial.

Lotto-Soudal 3 / 10

André Greipel was competitive in the opening week sprints, but the team failed to rally after he dropped out of the race during the brutal stage 12, with even the indefatigable Thomas de Gendt struggling to make an impression.



Mitchelton-Scott 3 / 10

Adam Yates’ GC hopes came to nothing after he suffered in the Alps, and he came devastatingly close to a stage victory in the Pyrenees before crashing on the descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Mikel Nieve also came close to a stage win, most notably on La Rosière when Geraint Thomas caught him near the summit, but failure to do so means one question will inevitably linger – should the team have selected Caleb Ewan?

Movistar 6 / 10

The great experiment of taking three leaders ended in failure, as none of Nairo Quintana, Mikel Landa or Alejandro Valverde threatened to challenge the yellow jersey, with Landa the highest finisher in seventh overall. Their tactics never really worked, apart from on stage 17 when Quintana won on Col du Portet, however still placed Quintana and Landa in the top-10 overall as well as winning the team classification.

Quick-Step Floors 9 / 10

The Belgian super-team started the race in their usual manner, with Fernando Gaviria romping to two stage wins on the back of perfect lead-outs, although the Colombian did not go on to dominate the rest of the bunch sprints as the team are accustomed to, and abandoned on stage 12.

That hardly mattered, however, as Julian Alaphilippe burst into life when the mountains came, claiming two spectacular stage wins and the polka-dot jersey.

Sky 10 / 10

Yet another yellow jersey for Team Sky, only this time courtesy of Geraint Thomas, who road a flawless race that included back-to-back summit finish wins atop La Rosière and the legendary Alpe d’Huez.

Chris Froome finishing on the podium rounded off a perfect race for the team, confounding any fears of internal rivalry, while each domestique – especially the stunningly-talented Egan Bernal – road superbly.

Sunweb 9 / 10

Second overall at the Tour de France is an exceptional feat in any context, but when you consider that Tom Dumoulin managed that on the back of having gone so deep to also finish second at the Giro d’Italia just a couple of months ago, it looks even better.

His time trial win on stage 20 also ensured the team went home with a stage win, despite the early abandonment of Michael Matthews.

Trek-Segafredo 7 / 10

The team’s highlight was undoubtedly John Degenkolb’s emotional win on the stage nine cobbles to Roubaix. Bauke Mollema fell out of GC contention early, but the way he bounced back to animate several breakaways exemplified the team’s aggressive approach.

UAE Team Emirates 8 / 10

This was the race in which everything at the previously misfiring UAE Team Emirates at last clicked into place. Dan Martin won on the Mûr de Bretagne and was awarded the super-combativity award for his relentless attacking, while Alexander Kristoff ended the race on perfect note by winning on the Champs-Élysées.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 / 10

The pro-continental were one of the most visible teams during the first week, with Andrea Pasqualon being in the mix in bunch sprints, Dion Smith enjoying a spell in the polka-dot jersey, and hardly a breakaway going clear without one of their riders in it. They faded after that, however, with Guillaume Martin outclassed by Pierre Latour in the young rider classification.