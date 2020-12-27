Sunday Trading: Save £93.50/$166.50 on Bont shoes, £285/$336 on travel cases and 50% off Lezyne

Now we enter that funny time of year when the days are getting longer but the mornings continue getting darker. Usually concrete concepts such as date and time begin to take on more of an abstract notion as we drift towards the New Year.
Here as a signpost in that festive haze is Sunday trading, with a whole host of great deals to distract you from the Christmas TV reruns.
Bont Vaypor S Road Shoes
As Bont’s flagship shoe, all the features you’d expect are present: stiff carbon-fibre soles, Boa dials, a high level of ventilation and a low overall weight at 230g.
But what sets Bont apart is the incredible fit. With anatomical shaping, structural support and a thermo mouldable insole, these shoes are perfectly crafted for feet.
£324.99 £231.49
$437.49 $270.99
Read more: Bont Vaypor S shoes review
If the price is still a little high, there is always the lower tier Riot+ which has similar features.
£149.99 £100.99
$201.99 $118.49
PBK 500L + 50L Light Set
As ProBikeKit’s own brand lights, these were already great value – and now they are over 50% off!
The front light chucks out 600 lumens and can automatically adjust its brightness dependent on ambient light to extend run time. The rear puts out 50 lumens and has a specific daytime setting among others.
They are USB rechargeable, water resistant, and helpfully attach with silicone straps making them quick and easy to use.
£47.99 £23.99
$64.99 $28.49
Continental Grand Prix 5000 Clincher Road Tyre
There have been a lot of discounts on GP5000s over the last few weeks, but these tyres are so good and the prices so reasonable that it’s hard to pass over them. They scored 9/10 in our review and made it into the Editor’s Choice awards 2020.
Fast, grippy and puncture resistant; one of the only downsides was the price – but not any more!
£59.99 £36.00
$80.99 $39.00
Read more: Continental Grand Prix 5000 clincher tyres review
PBK Bike Travel Case
It may be a little while yet until cycling holidays resume, but that need not prevent you for getting ready for one – especially which such large discounts to be had.
With a tough outer shell and protective foam liner, this bike case should stand up to even the most enthusiastic of baggage handlers. Running on four wheels and a reasonable size, transporting it around the airport should be a straightforward affair.
£474.99 £189.99
$638.99 $302.99
Schwalbe Pro One Evo MicroSkin TL-Easy Folding Road Tyre
Another high quality German tyre at a very good price. These two scored 9/10 when we reviewed them.
Lightweight, fast rolling and grippy, these should add some pep to your winter rides and if set up tubeless will likely also reduce the chances of a puncture.
£66.99 £32.99
$83.44 $37.28
Read more: Schwalbe Pro One tyres review
SRAM Red 22 11 Speed Chain
With the Festive500 in full swing, it’s worth paying attention to the wear on your chain. Cassettes and chainrings are a lot more expensive to replace and will wear surprisingly quickly with a baggy chain.
SRAM’s top tier 11 speed offering is currently on a great discount, so now is a great time to invest in a high quality chain that will last you longer.
£42.00 £27.49
Fulcrum Racing Quattro 40mm Carbon Disc Wheelset
If you were only to have one set of top quality wheels, a 40mm mid depth would be the best choice, providing those aero gains but remaining stable in cross winds and still light enough to zip up the hills.
With carbon rims are laced to hubs designed for straight pull spokes and six bolt disc rotors. Adapters can be used to set these wheels up for either QR or thru axles.
£1,199.99 £799.99
dhb Aeron Storm FLT Waterproof Jacket
With reflective highlights, a zipped rear pocket, side vents and fleecy cuffs and collar, dhb’s venerable winter jacket goes above and beyond simple waterproofing.
It may not be as quite as stretchy, packable, or breathable as items that nudge £300, but it certainly holds its own and represented great value at half the price. Now with a 50% discount on top, the performance to price ratio far outstrips everything else.
£150.00 £75.00
$195.00 $98.00
Or click these links for the women’s version:
£150.00 £105.00
$195.00 $137.00
Schwalbe Tubeless Rim Tape – 10M Roll
Maybe you’ve gotten some tubeless tyres for Christmas, or even a brand new wheelset, you’re going to need some good quality rim tape to lose the tubes and join the sealant sloshing party.
Coming in 19, 21, and 27mm widths, there should be a roll to suit most wheels.
£20.99 £12.99
$27.79 $14.68
Lezyne Carbon Road Drive Pump
A carbon pump may be seen by some as an extravagance, but with 50% off, this pump is now knocking at the door of more frugal options – and naturally comes with the fabulous build quality Lezyne is known for.
If you’d rather keep your pump out of your pocket, you’ll be pleased to learn that a carbon bottle cage side mount is also provided.
£90.00 £44.99
$100.00 $54.00
VeloToze Tall Overshoes |
£16.99 £6.00
Stock may be limited on sizes, with options largely limited to small (fitting EU sizes 37 – 40), but that’s made up for with the incredible range of colours still available.
Vibrant purples, blues, reds and oranges, as well as flouro green and yellow are all there for the taking. Black and white are also options for those who favour overshoes that are a little less loud.
£16.99 £6.00
$25.00 $7.00
Read more: VeloToze Tall overshoes review
That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.