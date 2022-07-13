Amazon isn't best for power meters this Prime Day – try other retailers
Much better prices on power meters can be found from other retailers – don't just stick to Amazon
We've been spending a lot of time scanning deals here. And one thing that's really jumped out is that, not only are there not that many power meter discounts currently on Amazon – some of the base list prices are significantly higher than other retailers.
The Favero Assioma power pedals in particular: we've been massive fans of their reliability, rechargeability and competitively low price – but not so on Amazon, where they've put the price up $92.01 higher than on Wiggle.
In the UK (the section is just below) Sigma Sports is the place to go, with much cheaper prices and currently a £25 off a £250 spend offer to stack on top too.
USA
Favero Assioma DUO Power Meter Pedals
$759.00 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)
$666.99 on Wiggle US (opens in new tab)
Sure, neither of these are currently on a discount – but if you're after a set of power meter pedals right now, seriously don't buy them from Amazon. Favero's Assioma DUO Power Meter Pedals are currently $92.01 cheaper on Wiggle. With dual power sensing and a rechargeable battery, they're a firm favourite here at Cycling Weekly.
Favero Assioma UNO Power Meter Pedals
$495.00 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
$418.99 at Wiggle US (opens in new tab)
Similarly if you're after a cheap, straightforward and fast way of getting power data from your rides, the single sided version of the Assioma power pedals is much better bought off Wiggle than Amazon.
Garmin Rally XC100
$699.99 $649.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab) $700.00 $649.99 at REI (opens in new tab)
Off-road and for SPD two-bolt cleats, it's a different story – here Amazon is at least matching the prices that can be found elsewhere. The price is a bit steep compared to the Favero road pedals, but then there aren't many power pedals that are SPD compatible. Right-side pedal upgrade kits and replaceable pedal bodies make Garmin's Rally power pedals particularly adaptable.
UK
Favero Assioma DUO Power Meter Pedals
£679.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
£576.00 at Sigma Sports – save 20% (opens in new tab)
Interestingly, the list price is a little higher on Sigma than it is on Amazon. But there's no arguing with a 20% discount – and that's not even including Sigma Sport's extra £25 off for new customers. You can read our full review on the Favero Assioma (opens in new tab) pedals over here.
Favero Assioma UNO Power Meter Pedals
£544.68 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
£380.00 at Sigma Sports – save 20% (opens in new tab)
With the single-sided sensing UNO version, things switch around – even Sigma's list price is cheaper than that on Amazon. Factor in the 20% off and the £25 saving for new customers, that's £355 for a pedal based power meter – that's astonishingly low! You can always upgrade the other pedal down the line if you do end up wanting the extra power balance data.
Garmin Rally XC100
£694.29 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
£496.00 at Sigma Sports – save 20% (opens in new tab)
You might be starting to notice a bit of a theme here... again Sigma Sports is the significantly better buy right now, with a £200 price difference going up to £225 for new customers. This is the single sided version of the Rallys for SPD cleats – but thanks to Garmin's new platform, there's a wealth of upgrade options: right pedal upgrade kits and replaceable pedal bodies for use with road cleats.
So there you have it – Amazon really isn't doing so well for the power meter deals right now. On the other hand, smart watches, head units and a whole wealth of other kit have been bestowed some pretty hefty discounts. We've rounded the best ones up in our main hub page for the best cycling deals this Amazon Prime Day, so do check that out.
Starting off riding mountain bikes on the South Downs way, he soon made the switch the road cycling. Now, he’s come full circle and is back out on the trails, although the flat bars have been swapped for the curly ones of a gravel bike.
Always looking for the next challenge, he’s Everested in under 12 hours (opens in new tab) and ridden the South Downs Double in sub 20 (opens in new tab). Although dabbling in racing off-road, on-road and virtually (opens in new tab), to date his only significant achievement has been winning the National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in 2019.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
