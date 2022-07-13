Amazon isn't best for power meters this Prime Day – try other retailers

We've been spending a lot of time scanning deals here. And one thing that's really jumped out is that, not only are there not that many power meter discounts currently on Amazon – some of the base list prices are significantly higher than other retailers.

The Favero Assioma power pedals in particular: we've been massive fans of their reliability, rechargeability and competitively low price – but not so on Amazon, where they've put the price up $92.01 higher than on Wiggle.

In the UK (the section is just below) Sigma Sports is the place to go, with much cheaper prices and currently a £25 off a £250 spend offer to stack on top too.

USA

(opens in new tab) Favero Assioma DUO Power Meter Pedals $759.00 on Amazon US (opens in new tab) $666.99 on Wiggle US (opens in new tab) Sure, neither of these are currently on a discount – but if you're after a set of power meter pedals right now, seriously don't buy them from Amazon. Favero's Assioma DUO Power Meter Pedals are currently $92.01 cheaper on Wiggle. With dual power sensing and a rechargeable battery, they're a firm favourite here at Cycling Weekly.



(opens in new tab) Garmin Rally XC100 $699.99 $649.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab) $700.00 $649.99 at REI (opens in new tab) Off-road and for SPD two-bolt cleats, it's a different story – here Amazon is at least matching the prices that can be found elsewhere. The price is a bit steep compared to the Favero road pedals, but then there aren't many power pedals that are SPD compatible. Right-side pedal upgrade kits and replaceable pedal bodies make Garmin's Rally power pedals particularly adaptable.

UK

(opens in new tab) Favero Assioma UNO Power Meter Pedals £544.68 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) £380.00 at Sigma Sports – save 20% (opens in new tab) With the single-sided sensing UNO version, things switch around – even Sigma's list price is cheaper than that on Amazon. Factor in the 20% off and the £25 saving for new customers, that's £355 for a pedal based power meter – that's astonishingly low! You can always upgrade the other pedal down the line if you do end up wanting the extra power balance data.



(opens in new tab) Garmin Rally XC100 £694.29 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) £496.00 at Sigma Sports – save 20% (opens in new tab) You might be starting to notice a bit of a theme here... again Sigma Sports is the significantly better buy right now, with a £200 price difference going up to £225 for new customers. This is the single sided version of the Rallys for SPD cleats – but thanks to Garmin's new platform, there's a wealth of upgrade options: right pedal upgrade kits and replaceable pedal bodies for use with road cleats.

So there you have it – Amazon really isn't doing so well for the power meter deals right now. On the other hand, smart watches, head units and a whole wealth of other kit have been bestowed some pretty hefty discounts. We've rounded the best ones up in our main hub page for the best cycling deals this Amazon Prime Day, so do check that out.