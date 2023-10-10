Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Holiday Kickoff - which has the best deals on Garmin, Apple right now?

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon is hosting its second Prime Day of the year today, seemingly trying to steal a march on Black Friday and entice some early spend. But Walmart has had the same idea, and has been going strong with its own Holiday Kickoff sales event.

With the two retail giants going head-to-head, the most obvious question quickly forms - which has the best deals right now?

We've taken a look both sites reductions on Apple and Garmin's tech, as well as other cycling and outdoor products - it's a surprisingly close run thing, clearly some price-matching is taking place., but over all there's only one clear winner...

Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Holiday Kickoff

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Amazon: was $799.99 now $749.00 Walmart: now $774.00 Apple has just released the second generation of its sports-focused smartwatch, and it now boasts power meter connectivity. It's also absolutely packed with useful tools for cyclists including topographical maps, TrainingPeaks support for workouts and safety-related features such as your Medical ID.

Garmin Forerunner 245 with music Amazon: was $349.99 now $249.99 Walmart: was $314.95 now $269.95 The Forerunner 255 and 265 may have been released, but the 245 is still competitive among the best smartwatches, particularly for the price. You can track your activities with GPS and heart rate. Plus this model allows you to store music on the device itself. This is a big saving on an already good value option.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Amazon: was $149.99 now $79.99 Walmart: was $149.00 now $79.99 These active noise cancelling earbuds from Samsung are currently 47% off - plus the wireless charging case is included, which makes this deal even better value. Battery life is a claimed 8 hours, which will easily cover most rides, and they also feature always-on voice assistance so you can send messages hands free.

Elite Suito-T Trainer Amazon: was $599.99 now $473.80 Walmart: was $594.98 now $473.80 The Elite Suito-T responds fast to changes in resistance and its wide legs makes it a very sturdy platform for efforts. With an accuracy of +/-2.5% it isn't as accurate as top end models, but it comes in at a much more accessible price point - even more so with this hefty discount!

Garmin Edge 530 Amazon: was $299.99 now $269.99 Walmart: was $299.99 now $269.99 Even though Garmin now has the Edge 540 which boasts a better battery life and is packed is more advanced training tools, the Edge 530 is a very capable and reliable model. Clear and easy to follow maps, intuitive to use and access to plenty of training metrics, the 530 is a very solid choice that's great value.

So there we have it, Walmart has matched Amazon cent for cent on a range of products - but its Amazon which clearly pulled out in front with its smartwatch deals. For our full round up of the best deals this Amazon Prime Day, check out our handpicked main hub page.