Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Holiday Kickoff - which has the best deals on Garmin, Apple right now?
The two retail giants are going head-to-head with pre-Black Friday sales - but which is offering the biggest discounts?
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Amazon is hosting its second Prime Day of the year today, seemingly trying to steal a march on Black Friday and entice some early spend. But Walmart has had the same idea, and has been going strong with its own Holiday Kickoff sales event.
With the two retail giants going head-to-head, the most obvious question quickly forms - which has the best deals right now?
We've taken a look both sites reductions on Apple and Garmin's tech, as well as other cycling and outdoor products - it's a surprisingly close run thing, clearly some price-matching is taking place., but over all there's only one clear winner...
Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Holiday Kickoff
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Amazon:
was $799.99 now $749.00
Walmart: now $774.00
Apple has just released the second generation of its sports-focused smartwatch, and it now boasts power meter connectivity. It's also absolutely packed with useful tools for cyclists including topographical maps, TrainingPeaks support for workouts and safety-related features such as your Medical ID.
Garmin Forerunner 245 with music
Amazon:
was $349.99 now $249.99
Walmart:
was $314.95 now $269.95
The Forerunner 255 and 265 may have been released, but the 245 is still competitive among the best smartwatches, particularly for the price. You can track your activities with GPS and heart rate. Plus this model allows you to store music on the device itself. This is a big saving on an already good value option.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon:
was $149.99 now $79.99
Walmart:
was $149.00 now $79.99
These active noise cancelling earbuds from Samsung are currently 47% off - plus the wireless charging case is included, which makes this deal even better value. Battery life is a claimed 8 hours, which will easily cover most rides, and they also feature always-on voice assistance so you can send messages hands free.
Elite Suito-T Trainer
Amazon:
was $599.99 now $473.80
Walmart:
was $594.98 now $473.80
The Elite Suito-T responds fast to changes in resistance and its wide legs makes it a very sturdy platform for efforts. With an accuracy of +/-2.5% it isn't as accurate as top end models, but it comes in at a much more accessible price point - even more so with this hefty discount!
Garmin Edge 530
Amazon:
was $299.99 now $269.99
Walmart:
was $299.99 now $269.99
Even though Garmin now has the Edge 540 which boasts a better battery life and is packed is more advanced training tools, the Edge 530 is a very capable and reliable model.
Clear and easy to follow maps, intuitive to use and access to plenty of training metrics, the 530 is a very solid choice that's great value.
So there we have it, Walmart has matched Amazon cent for cent on a range of products - but its Amazon which clearly pulled out in front with its smartwatch deals. For our full round up of the best deals this Amazon Prime Day, check out our handpicked main hub page.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
After winning the 2019 National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Biking Championships and claiming the plushie unicorn (true story), Stefan swapped the flat-bars for drop-bars and has never looked back.
Since then, he’s earnt his 2ⁿᵈ cat racing licence in his first season racing as a third, completed the South Downs Double in under 20 hours and Everested in under 12.
But his favourite rides are multiday bikepacking trips, with all the huge amount of cycling tech and long days spent exploring new roads and trails - as well as histories and cultures. Most recently, he’s spent two weeks riding from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
-
-
Benefits of indoor cycling - eight reasons to ride inside this winter
Time efficiency, training specificity and more control over external factors are just a few, here are some others...
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
My very practical list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals
This time I'm sticking with the needs not wants and I'm finding really impressive savings
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
My very practical list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals
This time I'm sticking with the needs not wants and I'm finding really impressive savings
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
Forget Amazon, I've found 5 Prime Day deals on fully-built bikes that are much, much better
Cannondale, Giant, Specialized, Ridley: there are some big reductions right now and - at the time of writing - good availability across all sizes
By Joe Baker Last updated
-
Best bib shorts, jerseys and cycling kit deals Amazon Prime Day 2022
Grab some amazing bargains on Gore Wear kit: we've picked out the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals
By Stefan Abram Last updated