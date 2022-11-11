Check out Victoria Pendleton's snakeskin and tattoo inspired Le Col kit collection

Le Col has teamed up with former 2x Olympic gold medalist and 9x World Champion, Victoria Pendleton to launch an exclusive collection of cycling kit – inspired by Victoria’s unique style and aesthetics.

Snakeskin-like elements, like that of Victoria’s tattoos, are incorporated into the design – as are influences that have been drawn from her experiences both on and off the bike.

The Le Col by Victoria Pendleton collection will include a short sleeve jersey, based on the already well established Sport Jersey II, which the brand says: "ensures optimum performance and comfort for the rider in a flattering, slightly more relaxed fit."

(Image credit: Le Col)

We've previously reviewed the Le Col Sport Jersey II and were impressed by the light, breathable fabric, although we weren't so keen on the height of the rear pockets – which required a bit more flexibility to access.

For more on the best jerseys for cycling, you can read our buyer's guide with everything you need to know and our top picks of the best jerseys we have reviewed.

If you're interested in the Le Col Sport Jersey II specifically, our deal tracker below is constantly searching out the best prices and discounts on the web.

Today's best Le Col Sport Jersey II deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The collection also includes a long sleeve version of the Pendleton design on the existing Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey, which Le Col says: "combines a thermally fleeced fabric with a long-lasting hydrophobic coating for protection in a wide range of conditions."

(Image credit: Le Col)

We reviewed the standard model of this just a few weeks back and it lived up to the billing in terms of its warmth and fit. The water repellent qualities proved sufficient for moderate drizzle, but does get overwhelmed a bit more quickly than some other softshell jackets – such as the Castelli Perfetto Alpha ROS – in heavier rain. That said, the Le Col Pro Aqua Zero isn't as expensive.

That balance of performance and price (still on the higher end of both) proved sufficient to make the cut for inclusion in our best long sleeve jersey buyer's guide.

As above, our deal tracker working below to pull in the best discounts from around the web.