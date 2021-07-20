Ineos Grenadiers end partnership with Castelli in favour of new clothing sponsor
After five successful seasons, the British racing outfit is now parting ways with its Italian clothing partner
By Stefan Abram
The 2021 season marks the end of a five-season partnership between Ineos Grenadiers and Castelli, which saw the team win a total of seven Grand Tours – including three victories at the Tour de France. At the forefront of the collaboration has been a drive for development, resulting in “countless innovations”.
Although at times this has courted controversy, such as with the heavily dimpled time trial skinsuit Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas wore on stage on of the 2017 Tour de France (Thomas went on to win that stage while Froome ultimately took the general classification).
But from 2022, Ineos Grenadiers will be racing instead in kit from the Belgian clothing manufacturer, Bioracer – highlighting the brand’s expertise in “both speedwear and custom fit” as especially exciting.
Although not currently clothing sponsor to any WorldTour teams, Bioracer does have pedigree for performance at the highest level. Supplier to the Belgian, Dutch, and German national cycling teams, they’ve won world titles with Tom Boonen, Tony Martin, Wout van Aert, Marianne Vos, and many others besides.
But not only does Bioracer have results to its name, it has the research to back this up. Back in 2013, the brand teamed up with Flanders Make, Laer Sport, Ridley Race Productions, and Voxdale to create an independent, low-speed wind tunnel designed specifically for cyclists. Bioracer claims that this can lead to “higher overall accuracy and repeatability than those built for aeronautics, aviation, motorsports or other scientific research.”
Although no longer with Ineos Grenadiers, we are still very likely to see Castelli kit gracing the top step of the podium through the 2022 season. According to a report on cycling.be Deceuninck – Quick-Step will be parting ways with their own long-term clothing sponsor, Vermarc, and switching over to Castelli as the team seeks to expand its budget for the coming season.
