How to watch E3 Saxo Classic 2025: Everything you need to live stream the mini Tour of Flanders

The E3 Saxo Classic – previously known as the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, the E3 Binckbank Classic, and E3 Harelbeke – is a longstanding Belgian one-day race that dates back to 1958, with the 67th edition taking place Friday 28 March, 2025.

Starting and finishing in the city of Harelbeke, the cobbled route takes in some of the iconic climbs of the Tour of Flanders, including the Paterberg and Oude Kwarement. As such, it is seen as one of the key precursors to the Flemish Monument, and known as the miniature Ronde van Vlaanderen.

This year's E3 Saxo Classic, the race's 67th edition, comes with a star-studded start list that counts Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch the E3 Saxo Classic wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching E3 Saxo Classic

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US: Max (from $9.99/mon)

Max (from $9.99/mon) Canada: Flobikes ($39.99CA/mon)

Flobikes ($39.99CA/mon) Australia & New Zealand: Staylive (AU$5.99/mon, NZ$9.99/mon)

Staylive (AU$5.99/mon, NZ$9.99/mon) Free live stream : VTM Go (Belgium)

: VTM Go (Belgium) Anywhere: Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in the UK

In the UK, the E3 Saxo Classic will be shown on TV on TNT Sports 1 and online on Discovery+. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in the US and Canada

Max has the rights to broadcast the E3 Saxo Classic in the US.

Subscription plans for the platform currently start from at $99.99 a year, or $9.99 a month for the 'Basic' plan with adverts. However, cycling and other sports will only be available on the 'Standard' ($16.99/mon) and 'Premium' ($20.99/mon) plans from the start of April.

In Canada, Flobikes is in charge of this year's E3 Saxo Classic coverage. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch E3 Saxo Classic for free?

Fans in the host country of Belgium can watch the E3 Saxo Classic for free thanks to public broadcaster VTM – the race will be on the main VTM TV channel as well as online on the VTM Go free streaming platform.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in Belgium at the time of the race, and this is your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

