How to watch E3 Saxo Classic 2025: Everything you need to live stream the mini Tour of Flanders

All the key information for the longstanding Belgian Classic, which takes place on 28 March

Mathieu van der Poel at the E3 Saxo Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

The E3 Saxo Classic – previously known as the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, the E3 Binckbank Classic, and E3 Harelbeke – is a longstanding Belgian one-day race that dates back to 1958, with the 67th edition taking place Friday 28 March, 2025.

Starting and finishing in the city of Harelbeke, the cobbled route takes in some of the iconic climbs of the Tour of Flanders, including the Paterberg and Oude Kwarement. As such, it is seen as one of the key precursors to the Flemish Monument, and known as the miniature Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Get 70% off NordVPN

Get 70% off NordVPN

With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1