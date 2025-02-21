'I tried my absolute hardest' - Matthew Richardson wins first British title after nationality swap

Olympic silver medallist adds National Championships gold to his count on day one of the competition

Matthew Richardson
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Matthew Richardson added a first British national crown to his seven Australian titles on Friday evening, cruising to individual sprint victory at the National Track Championships.

The 25-year-old, who switched nationality after winning three medals for Australia at last summer’s Olympics, won every race he competed in on his British Nationals debut. In the final, he faced the defending champion Pete Mitchell, a retired pro turned sprint coach, and beat him 2-0, celebrating by wagging his index finger across the line.

