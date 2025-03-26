Tadej Pogačar might already be a bookies' favourite for Paris-Roubaix, but it will be his biggest challenge yet

The world champion will tackle the pavé of Roubaix - is the risk worth the reward?

Tadej Pogačar rides on a cobbled sector during stage five of the 2022 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

With the bookmakers, Tadej Pogačar is already one of the top-three favourites for Paris-Roubaix, up there with Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert. With one, he is even second, behind just two-time winner Van der Poel. Tadej Pogačar has never ridden Paris-Roubaix.

Yes, the odds themselves are not particularly useful, given the chaos of professional cycling, and the promoting of big names, but it does give a hint towards how the market feels about Pogačar riding Roubaix. He is already a favourite.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport in a newsletter. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest