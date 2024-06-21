Tour de France 2024 start list: Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates squad confirmed

With just ten days until the 2024 Tour de France, the squad announcements are gradually beginning to come in.

UAE Team Emirates' lineup was all but confirmed already, but it was published on Friday morning.

Assisting Tadej Pogačar in his bid for history - a Giro d'Italia and Tour double - will be Juan Ayuso, Pavel Sivakov, Marc Soler, Nils Politt, Adam Yates, João Almeida and Tim Wellens.

In Ayuso, Yates and Almeida, UAE have three hyper-domestiques who could be team leaders at a Grand Tour themselves. Yates, in particular, will be key, with the Briton winning the recent Tour de Suisse, and also finishing third at the Tour de France last year.

"We’ve spent a lot of time together as a group training at altitude and put in a lot of hours in the saddle," Pogačar said. "We’re in a really good place as a group and I think now we just can’t wait to get started and hope to fight for the win and put on a good show.”

Israel-Premier Tech also released their eight-man team sheet on Friday, which includes four debutants, two of whom are Brits: Jake Stewart, Stevie Williams, Pascal Ackermann and Derek Gee. Williams and Gee, in particular, have shown their top form at times this year.

The team has experience, in Guillaume Boivin, Jakob Fuglsang, Hugo Houle and Krists Neilands. Notably, there is no Chris Froome.

Visma-Lease a Bike announced their squad on Thursday, which will be led by Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert. The pair were judged to have sufficiently recovered to be there at the French Grand Tour when it gets underway.

The pair will be joined by Matteo Jorgenson, Sepp Kuss, Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot, Wilco Kelderman, and Jan Tratnik.

Both Vingegaard and Van Aert have had injury-interrupted seasons, with the former in serious doubt for the Tour, with the defending champion rushing to recover from injuries sustained in the horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April. The Dane suffered multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a broken collarbone in the incident.

However, his team confirmed that he has recovered enough to "fight for a good result" in the Tour.

Earlier on Thursday, Jayco AIUIa confirmed that Simon Yates, Michael Matthews and Dylan Groenewegen would lead the charge for the team as they hunt for stage wins and a high general classification finish for Yates.

Luke Durbridge, Chris Harper, Chris Juul-Jensen, Luka Mezgec and Elmar Reinders complete the Jayco lineup.

Uno-X Mobility were the first team to release their lineup.

The Norwegian team will be led by Magnus Cort and Alexander Kristoff, two riders who have tasted success at the French Grand Tour in the past.

The pair will be joined by six more Scandinavians - all Norwegians, incidentally - Jonas Abrahamsen, Tobias Halland Johannessen, Rasmus Fossum Tiller, Søren Wærenskjold, Johannes Kulset and Odd Christian Eiking.

The 2024 race begins on Saturday 29 June in Florence, Italy, and finishes in Nice, France, just over three weeks later on 20 July. Read our guide to the Tour's route here.

Eight men are allowed in each squad, with a mix of climbers, sprinters, general classification hopefuls and domestiques. All 18 WorldTour teams will be present, alongside ProTeams Israel-Premier Tech, Lotto Dstny, Uno-X, and TotalEnergies.

Below are the confirmed squads for the race. We will update this page with more riders as teams are announced.

Tour de France 2024 start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Astana-Qazaqstan

Bahrain-Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

dsm-firmenich PostNL

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Jayco-AlUla

DURBRIDGE Luke (Aus)

GROENEWEGEN Dylan (Ned)

HARPER Chris (AuS)

JUUL-JENSEN Chris (Den)

MATTHEWS Michael (Aus)

MEZGEC Luka (Slo)

REINDERS Elmar (Ned)

YATES Simon (Gbr)

Intermarché-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

ACKERMANN Pascal (Deu)

BOIVIN Guillaume (Can)

FUGLSANG Jakob (Den)

GEE Derek (Can)

HOULE Hugo (Can)

NEILANDS Krists (Lat)

STEWART Jake (GBr)

WILLIAMS Stevie (GBr)

Lidl-Trek

Lotto Dstny

Movistar

Soudal Quick-Step

TotalEnergies

UAE Team Emirates

POGAČAR Tadej (Slo)

ALMEIDA João (Por)

AYUSO Juan (Esp)

POLITT Nils (Deu)

SIVAKOV Pavel (Fra)

SOLER Marc (Esp)

WELLENS Tim (Bel)

YATES Adam (GBr)

Uno-X Mobility

CORT Magnus (Den)

KULSET Johannes (Nor)

TILLER Rasmus (Nor)

EIKING Odd Christian (Nor)

KRISTOFF Alexander (Nor)

WÆRENSKJOLD Søren (Nor)

JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland (Nor)

ABRAHAMSEN Jonas (Nor)

Visma-Lease a Bike

BENOOT Tiesj (Bel)

JORGENSON Matteo (USA)

KELDERMAN Wilco (Ned)

KUSS Sepp (USA)

LAPORTE Christophe (Fra)

TRATNIK Jan (Slo)

VAN AERT Wout (Bel)

VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den)