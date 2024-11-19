'With a few changes, it'll be class' - Josh Tarling optimistic about Ineos Grenadiers future

'Everybody wants to get better and get back to winning,' 20-year-old tells audience at Rouleur Live

Josh Tarling at the Criterium du Dauphiné 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Ineos Grenadiers rider Josh Tarling has said his team is “not broken” and "will be class" with a few changes, in light of recent criticism around the squad’s performance.

The British WorldTour team recorded its least successful season ever in 2024, in terms of victories, collecting 14 wins. This is down from 38 in 2023, and 50 at its peak under the Team Sky moniker in 2012.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson