Ribble bikes: which model is right for you?

We walk you through the road bikes available from Preston based bike brand, Ribble Cycles

Ribble Cycles is a Preston based brand founded in 1897. Bikes from Ribble are masterminded at their UK headquarters, produced in the far east and then built up back in the UK in Preston and Birmingham.

One of the greatest attractions of buying a bike from Ribble is that customers can select their own spec via the online bike builder.

Ribble bikes are purchased direct via the company website and the lack of retailers involved cuts down costs for the buyer, too.

It is possible to visit Ribble’s showroom in Preston, Lancashire for advice and bike fitting services or the company’s newer store in Birmingham.

As well as bikes, Ribble stocks a range of components, clothing and accessories including kit from its own cycling kit brand – Nuovo.

Ribble is one of the UK’s largest bike manufacturers, and it also has branches in Australia and Germany.

Ribble bikes: the range

Ribble produces bikes for a wide variety of cycling disciplines. We’ve broken them down into endurance road, race road, cyclocross time trial and track.

Ribble’s bike: endurance

Ribble CGR

‘CGR’ stands for cross, gravel and road and the 7005 alloy Ribble CGR frame comes with a relaxed geometry and wide tyres suited (35mm being the max width) to tackling mixed terrain through the winter months. It’s a disc specific build with mounts for panniers and mudguards.

The recommended build features Shimano 105 and Fulcrum Racing Sport Disc wheels for £1,021.

Ribble 7005 Winter Audax

There was a time when this bike was heralded as the winter bike of choice for the vast majority of UK club riders.

The frame is made from 7005 grade alloy, and is still shaped to provide a racing geometry – but there’s fittings and clearance for full mudguards and pannier racks as well as a flexible slender 27.2mm seat post and carbon forks.

The max tyre width is 23mm with mudguards, 25mm without – which is worth bearing in mind considering modern trends. The recommended build is £694 with Shimano Tiagra groupset and Rodi Airline 5 hoops.

Ribble Gran Fondo & Gran Fondo Disc



A carbon frame designed to offer a fatigue beating ride over the rough roads and long miles of sportives, the Gran Fondo provides clearance for 25mm tyres on the non-disc and 30mm tyres on the disc versions.

Quick steering comes from the tapered head tube and s-shaped seat stays provide extra flex, alongside a 27.2mm seat post. The recommended build with Shimano 105 and Mavic Aksium Disc wheelset comes in at £1,362 without discs and £1,502 with.

Ribble Sportive Racing & Sportive Racing Disc

The aim of the carbon frame (T700/T800) Sportive Racing model was to combine the comfort of a taller head tube with a stiffness of a race orientated rear triangle in a creation which Ribble calls ‘blended geometry’.

A tapered fork steerer provides quick steering and oversized PF30 bottom bracket lends to efficiency of power transfer. Available with discs or rim brakes – to suit 28mm and 25mm tyres respectively – recommended builds come in at £1,531 or £1,304 with Shimano 105 5800 shifting and Fulcrum Racing Sport wheels.

For those after entry level carbon, there’s the Ribble Evo Pro which sports Shimano Tiagra gearing and Mavic Aksium wheels for £938. There’s also the Ribble 7005 Sportive, which offers an aluminium frame and traditional relaxed geometry from £629.

Vintage lovers can check out the Reynolds 525 Steel, whose frame material is perhaps obvious and sports a sportive geometry, mudgaurd mounts and clearance for 25mm tyres with Shimano 105 for £979.

Ribble Sportiva

For female riders seeking an endurance fit, there’s the Sportiva range – available with an aluminium 7005 frame (Shimano Tiagra £786) carbon with rim brakes (Shimano 105 build, £1,273) or carbon with disc brakes (Shimano 105 £1,398).

The frame features a shorter reach, creating a less stretched out stance Ribble says is suited to female riders, with lower standover height and flat bars an option. The disc brake version comes with 12mm thru-axles and tapered head tubes on the carbon models promise precise steering.

Ribble’s bikes: road race and aero road

The best selling carbon race bike in Ribble’s stable, the R872 scored a perfect 10 in our most recent review.

The carbon frame features a tapered head tube and internal cable routing, with a stiff bottom bracket shell. The tubing profile and carbon layup were re-designed for 2017, to provide greater aero gains and the dropouts were updated to carbon to save weight.

A Shimano Ultegra 6800 groupset and Fulcrum Racing Sport wheelset are on the suggested build, which comes in at an impressive £1,666.

Ribble Aero 883 / Aero 883 disc

As the title would suggest, this is Ribble’s aero road bike – it was developed alongside Performance Engineered Solutions (PES) in Sheffield, a company have worked elsewhere on Formula 1 and MotoGP mobiles.

The chassis sports its Kamm Tail seat tube and down tube – designed to reduce turbulence – with an integrated seat clamp. There’s a rim and disc version on offer, the former accommodating aero Direct Fit brake calipers and the latter sporting 12mm thru-axles.

A shorter top tube is included so that you can mount clip on aero bars and gain a good position. The top end T1000 and T800 carbon is manipulated to keep weight low and stiffness high.

The recommended build comes with Shimano Ultegra and a Mavic Pro Carbon Wheel and Tyre System, at £2,898 with discs and £2,489 without.

The SL tips the scales at 840g for a medium sized frame – and as the Super Light name would predict, it’s the climber in the line up.

The carbon frame was designed to offer a good balance between low weight and power transfer, and comes with race geometry and short wheelbase for quick handling.

The thin seat stays and slender 27.2mm seat post combine to offer comfort – and the matt paint job saves on the added weight of further paint.

Ribble TT & Aero TT bike

Ribble has two time trial bikes to offer. The entry level ‘TT’ sports a 7005 alloy frame, with aero shaped down tube. The brake calipers and base bar set up, with standard stem, make for easy maintenance in an area where this can become a struggle.

A suggested build with Shimano Tiagra groupset and Rodi Airline 5 wheels comes in at a pretty jaw dropping £699 – though this doesn’t include finishing kit which adds a further £34 if you go with Deda bars and stem.

For those looking to spend a little more, there’s the Aero TT – which features a carbon frame and ‘fin’ shaped bladed fork, tucked in rear wheel and tear drop down tube. This model can come with Shimano 105 for £1,533 – that price is without wheels, though if you’ve not already got a pair you can add some via the Bike Builder.

Ribble CX5 & 7005 CR1 cyclocross bikes

Ribble’s cyclocross bike selection includes two frames – the CX5 full carbon frame (£1,611 with Shimano 105 and hydraulic disc brakes) and CR1 7005 aluminium option (£784 with Shimano Tiagra and rim brakes). Both bikes have been designed to offer versatility over a range of terrains and can be specced with road going components to complete winter road duties, too.

The CX5 uses flat mount disc brakes with 12mm thru-axles and there’s clearance for tyres up to 35mm. The cables are integrated and an oversized press fit bottom bracket with tapered head tube offers power transfer and quality steering.

The CR1 alloy frame option has its cables routed across the top tube, to make shouldering the bike easier. The fork is carbon to keep the weight down, and there are mudguard eyelets as well as clearance for 37mm tyres.

Ribble Eliminator

A UCI approved carbon frame with oversized bottom bracket shell and chain stays – this is a track race bike through and through, and not sold to be road legal.

The suggested groupset is a Stronglight Track Groupset, with Miche Pistard wheelset – with a price tag of £1,049 – but Ribble offers components from Stronglight, Miche, Mavic and Deda.

The plus side of using the bike builder is that you can select your own ideal gearing from the start, though many trackies will already own a library of chainrings and sprockets already.