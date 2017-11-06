11 best-looking pro bikes of the 2017 season

There have been some beautiful bikes this year

With the 2017 season at an end, we’re already looking forward to the new team bikes to be released ahead of next season. However, the unveiling of the new models is probably still a few weeks off, so in the meantime, here’s a look back at our favourite top-end machines from the last 12 months.

1. Peter Sagan’s S-Works Tarmac Ultralight

The latest edition of the Specialized Tarmac made its first appearance in the professional peloton in 2017, with Peter Sagan rocking up to the the Tour de France on this custom-painted Ultralight model.

Even with the 50mm Roval wheels, the bike came in below the UCI’s 6.8kg weight limit, meaning the Bora-Hansgrohe mechanics had to add ballast in order to make it legal for Sagan to ride.

2. Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F10

At the 2016 Tour de France, Chris Froome had to ride a special extra light version of the Pinarello Dogma F8 to get him as close as possible to the UCI weight limit, but for 2018 Pinarello were ready to give him a new model: the F10 which saves a vital few grams over the old model.

As you’d expect for a now four-time yellow jersey, Froome has some pretty specific demands for his race machine, including ossymetric chainrings and stripped down Shimano Di2 satellite shifters attach to the back-end of the bars.

3. Tony Martin’s Canyon Speedmax CF SLX

There are a few clues in the paintjob as to the identity of the owner of this Canyon Speedmax CF SLX: four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin, who must’ve been pleased with his new bike when he first laid eyes on it at a pre-season Katusha-Alpecin training camp.

This particular bike includes the single-ring setup that the powerful German has been using for flat time trials, leaving Martin with no choice but to smash away on the 58-tooth (yes, 58-tooth) chainring while perched on a saddle covered with grip tape. Painful.

4. Romain Bardet’s Factor O2

Assuming you’re not the one cleaning them, then there’s something really special about white bikes, and we love the smooth clean lines of the Factor O2 that Ag2r La Mondiale‘s Romain Bardet was riding at this year’s Tour de France.

While it might look like a standard setup at first glance, Bardet is very particular about his bikes, choosing upward-tilted handlebars which he says help his power output, and “take the risk or lose the chance” written along the top tube – a mantra Bardet stuck to when he went off hard and blew up spectacularly in the Tour’s final time trial, clinging on to the podium by a single second.

5. Tom Boonen’s S-Works Venge VIAS Disc

Another absolute beauty of white bike, Specialized gave Tom Boonen a fleet of white and gold models to pick and choose for his final season, bringing the curtain down on his career at Paris-Roubaix.

This particular Venge VIAS Disc model didn’t see much action, but really is a sight to behold with its bold gold graphics, matching tan sidewalls, and the slogan “legends never die” written down the inside of the seat tube.

6. Mark Cavendish’s Cervélo S5

It might have got a bit bashed up when Mark Cavendish hit the deck on stage four of the Tour de France in Vittel, but up to that point his specially-painted green and silver Cervélo S5 looked the absolute business.

While matte paintjobs might be in vogue elsewhere in the peloton, the shiny green and silver of Cav’s aero bike is a real standout, especially when combined with matching decals on the Enve wheels and an obligatory bit of bling with the gold KMC chain.

7. Alberto Contador’s Trek Emonda SLR

It should be no surprise that Trek treated Alberto Contador to a rather special Trek Emonda to ride for his farewell Tour de France this July with a beautifully simplistic white and red colour scheme.

Another bike that struggled to hit the UCI’s weight limit (even with the power meter and double-wrapped bar tape), with Trek-Segafredo‘s mechanics having to add 400g in weights to make the bike race-legal.

8. Fabio Aru’s Argon18 Gallium Pro

One of the small bike brands in the pro peloton, Canadian company Argon 18 still provided star rider Fabio Aru with a shiny burgundy Gallium Pro for his assault on the Tour de France.

The 794g frame is complemented by light Corima wheels, which Aru would have been familiar with from his time at Astana, with FSA components across most of the other key areas.

9. Richie Porte’s BMC Teammachine SLR01

Another new entry at the Tour de France, the BMC Teammachine SLR01 was launched just three weeks before the race in July, with BMC Racing‘s star rider Richie Porte given a tiny 49cm model for the race.

Unfortunately it can’t have been in great shape after Porte’s terrifying crash on the descent of the Mont du Chat, but looked great beforehand, with the latest Shimano Dura-Ace wheels topped with Vittoria’s tan sidewall tyres.

10. John Degenkolb’s Trek Domane

A former Paris-Roubaix winner, it was only right that John Degenkolb (or as he is referred to on the top tube, “Dege”) was given a custom Trek Domane to take on the 2017 Classics season.

This silver and red machine was ridden to a number of top 10s in the spring, and is apparently inspired by the German’s love of motorbikes, specifically the classic “cafe racer”.

11. Steven Kruiswijk’s Bianchi Oltre XR4

No list of beautiful bikes would be complete without a celeste Bianchi, and this Oltre XR4 belonging to Steven Kruijswijk combines the classic colour scheme with the latest aero technologies.

The clash with LottoNL-Jumbo’s yellow and black kit might not be great, but that wouldn’t stop us hopping aboard this bike with its deep tubes matched with Shimano’s deep section Dura-Ace C50 wheels.