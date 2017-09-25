Entries open for Dragon Ride L’Etape Wales as organisers expect sell-out

Dragon Ride L'Etape Wales and Dragon Tour take place on June 8-10, 2018

Entries are now open for the Dragon Ride L’Etape Wales by the Tour de France, with organisers expecting thousands of riders to register on the first day, more than eight months ahead of the event.

More than 5,000 riders took part in the sportive in 2017, and the event is expected to be similarly popular as the Dragon Ride returns for its 15th edition next year.

The Dragon Ride L’Etape Wales, which takes place on June 10, offers four different routes: the Macmillan 100 (100km), the Medio Fondo (153km), the Gran Fondo (223km) and the challenging Dragon Devil (300km), all of which will feature the famous Bwylch and Rhigos climbs, while the longest route also packs in the Devil’s Elbow, Devil’s Staircase, and Black Mountain.

As well as the one-day rides, riders also have the option of taking part in the two-day or three-day Dragon Tour, which takes place over similarly testing terrain, with full information being available on the event website.

The 2017 event saw more than 5,000 riders from 14 countries taking part, covering nearly a million kilometres between them through the Welsh Hills, and eating 1,200kg of potatoes, 3,360 flapjacks, 11,200 bananas, and 1,072kg of jelly babies.

Entry fees vary depending on the event and distance, with the option to go for premium entry, which gets you a training plan, event merchandise, and all your event photos.