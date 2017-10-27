Tweets of the week: Callum Skinner, Manon Lloyd, Luke Rowe, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week
As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Callum Skinner, Manon Lloyd, Luke Rowe, and more
1. Absolutely no idea what’s going on here
2. Is this photoshopped? No way you could tell!
3. We can’t be sure that they’re still together
4. This week saw a new addition to the Sagan dynasty
5. Silvan Dillier celebrating a bit too hard at the Tour of Guangxi
6. Owain Doull wasn’t having quite so much fun
7. Either a tester, or racing in China. Oh, wait, both.
8. It was all kicking off at the Team Sky awards on Thursday night
9. They’re pretty good at holding hands
10. Come on British Cycling, get that man a private jet
We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.