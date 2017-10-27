Tweets of the week: Callum Skinner, Manon Lloyd, Luke Rowe, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Callum Skinner, Manon Lloyd, Luke Rowe, and more

1. Absolutely no idea what’s going on here

2. Is this photoshopped? No way you could tell!

@_katiearchibald HOLDDDD!!! A post shared by Manon Lloyd (@manonlloyd5) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

3. We can’t be sure that they’re still together

50 ways to kill your Irish girlfriend… "Nearly at the top darling!" A post shared by Conor Dunne (@conordunne1) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

4. This week saw a new addition to the Sagan dynasty

5. Silvan Dillier celebrating a bit too hard at the Tour of Guangxi

6. Owain Doull wasn’t having quite so much fun

7. Either a tester, or racing in China. Oh, wait, both.

8. It was all kicking off at the Team Sky awards on Thursday night

9. They’re pretty good at holding hands

10. Come on British Cycling, get that man a private jet

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.