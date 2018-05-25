Tweets of the week: Ryan Mullen, Alex Dowsett, Adam Hansen, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Ryan Mullen, Alex Dowsett, and Adam Hansen.

1. Aqua Blue Sport taking the name of the Tour des Fjords a little too literally.

2. Rest in peace Dani Rowe’s sunglasses

3. You might have been looking forward to Monte Zoncolan last weekend, but Ryan Mullen certainly wasn’t

4. Always thinking ahead

5. Sam Bennett hasn’t been enjoying Simon Yates’ performance that much

6. Michael Woods living the Grand Tour life

7. Literacy skills are the only thing keeping Alex Dowsett off a Grand Tour podium

8. We’d take that as a race weight any day

9. Brian Smith with a nice take on Fabio Aru’s cheeky drafting in the Giro d’Italia time trial

10. No surprise that Cav didn’t win a stage at the Tour of California given the shape he’s in

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.