Who’s out of the Giro d’Italia after stage four?

A quick look at who's abandoned the Giro d'Italia 2018 so far

Italian rider Andrea Guardini of the Bardiani-CSF team became the first rider to abandon the 2018 Giro d’Italia during the race.

The 28-year-old was forced to withdraw during the stage on Tuesday, May 8, after suffering from a fever, his team reported.

Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy) succumbed to illness on stage five, and withdrew during the stage.

Although Guardini was the first rider to abandon during the race, one rider never made it to the start line for stage one in Israel.

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida) crashed during a recon of the stage one time trial course in the morning before the race, and was unable to start after fracturing a vertebra.

With Siutsou absent, a total of 175 riders started the race.

The 2018 Giro d’Italia takes place over three weeks from May 4-27.

Stage five

Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy) – abandoned during stage due to illness

Stage four

Andrea Guardini (Bardiani-CSF) – abandoned stage due to illness

Stage one

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida) – crashed during recon of time trial course and did not start the race

This article will be updated as the race progresses.