Team Sky reveal Critérium du Dauphiné line-up with one big name missing

Chris Froome misses the Dauphiné for the first time since 2011 after Giro d'Italia victory

Team Sky have revealed the seven riders who will take part in the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné, with Chris Froome not taking part in the race for the first time since 2011.

With the race coming starting on June 3, just a week after his Giro d’Italia victory was confirmed in Rome on Sunday, Froome was never likely to take part in the Dauphiné with it being unlikely that he will take part in any races whatsoever between now and the Tour de France.

>>> Chris Froome optimistic about completing historic Giro/Tour double despite ‘brutal’ Giro d’Italia

Froome’s absence will be a blow to Dauphiné organisers with the Tour de Suisse, the other major Tour de France warm-up race, boasting a stronger start list in 2018 with the likes of Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) preferring the Swiss race perhaps on account of its later date with the Tour being moved back a week in the calendar this year.

However even with Chris Froome absent, Team Sky are still able to send a strong squad to the Dauphiné, with Geraint Thomas and Michal Kwiatkowski likely to lead their charge on the general classification.

Tao Geoghegan Hart also make the team after impressing with a fifth place finish at the Tour of California, while Luke Rowe continues his remarkable comeback from a seriously broken leg and looks set to make the Tour de France team.

>>> France vs Froome: Why Chris Froome can expect a more hostile reception at the Tour de France

The line-up is completed by Jonathan Castroviejo, Gianni Moscon, and Dylan Van Baarle.

Team Sky have a fine record in the Critérium du Dauphiné, having won it in five of the last seven years with Froome taking back-to-back victories in 2015 and 2016.

Team Sky squad for the Critérium du Dauphiné

Jonathan Castroviejo

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Michal Kwiatkowski

Gianni Moscon

Luke Rowe

Geraint Thomas

Dylan Van Baarle