Tour Series 2018 TV guide

Where and when to watch the 2018 OVO Energy Tour Series, which runs from May 10 to May 31 in England, Wales and Scotland

The 2018 OVO Energy Tour Series kicks off on Thursday May 10 with round one in Redditch, Worcestershire.

Taking in eight rounds, each is hosted by a different town or city with this year’s series including venues in England, Wales and Scotland.

Each round of the 10th edition of the series includes both men’s and women’s races, and includes all of the major British cycling teams.

The series culminates with a Grand Finale in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on Thursday, May 31.

JLT Condor and Trek-Drops go into the series as defending champions in the men’s and women’s competitions respectively.

Each of the rounds will be shown on free-to-view TV channel ITV4, with a highlights programme broadcast soon after each round plus a final round-up. There’s then another chance to catch it with a repeated highlights programme.

ITV4 can be viewed on Freeview (channel 24), Freesat (117), Virgin Media (118) and Sky (120).

>>> Tour Series 2018: Latest news, reports and race info

OVO Energy Tour Series 2018 rounds

Thursday 10 May: Redditch, Worcestershire

Tuesday 15 May: Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Thursday 17 May: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire

Tuesday 22 May: Durham, County Durham (including men’s hill-climb)

Saturday 26 May: Aberystwyth, Ceredigion

Monday 28 May: Stevenage, Hertfordshire (including men’s team time trial)

Tuesday 29 May: Wembley Park, London

Thursday 31 May: Salisbury, Wiltshire (grand final)

OVO Energy Tour Series ITV4 television guide

Broadcast times may be subject to change

Saturday 12 May, 22.45, Round One Redditch

Repeated on Sunday 13 May 08.55

Thursday 17 May, 17.40, Round Two Motherwell

Repeated on Friday 18 May 07.55

Monday 21 May, 18.00, Round Three Aberdeen

Repeated on Tuesday 24 May 06.00

Thursday 24 May, 17.15, Round Four Durham

Repeated on Friday 25 May 06.20

Monday 28 May, 22.00, Round Five Aberystwyth

Repeated on Tuesday 29 May 07.30

Wednesday 30 May, 23.00, Round Six Stevenage

Repeated on Thursday 31 May 07.30

Thursday 31 May, 23.00, Round Seven Wembley Park

Repeated Friday 1 June 07.30

Monday 4 June, 23.00, Grand Final Salisbury (women’s race)

Repeated on Tuesday 5 June 08.20

Tuesday 5 June, 23.00, Grand Final Salisbury (men’s race)

Repeated on Wednesday 6 June 07.15

Saturday 9 June, 10.30, Series recap – highlights from all rounds

Repeated on Sunday 10 June 09.15