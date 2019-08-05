Tech of the week: Naesen’s steel Eddy Merckx bike and Nibali’s power data

Last of the Tour news

Phew, that was exciting. Now that the Tour de France is over, we’ve got six things to do, that you’ve probably forgotten about over the preceding three weeks. And if you’re after inspiration on where to ride, we’ve got five reasons why you should take a trip to the New Forest for your next trip and have just the sportive to show you the highlights.

For a bit of Tour de France nostalgia, take a look at the Eddy Merckx bike that Oliver Naesen rode into Paris on the last day of this year’s race. It must be the first time for a very long time that someone has ridden a steel bike in the race. Naesen’s mount comes with a thoroughly modern spec though and was built for him to mark the brand’s launch of its new custom steel frameset range.

Or if you are in need of some extra motivation to head out for a ride yourself, there’s always Vincenzo Nibali’s power data from stage 20 to convince you to do one more hill rep. Published by his coach, it shows the Italian averaging 339 watts through the shortened 59km stage, with sustained peaks of over 500 watts to get in the breakaway and to secure the win.

And a folding e-bike

Also last week, we covered the launch of the Flit-16 folding electric bike. Designed for commuters, it has a single speed, weighs around 14kg and folds up with a single lever. There’s in-built rear suspension and the battery slides neatly into the main frame tube.

We went for a ride around London’s King’s Cross to try out the bike, keeping up with the traffic and dodging stray pedestrians, thanks to the Flit’s selection of five assistance levels. It had already surpassed its Kickstarter funding target on day one. Your Flit-16 would go well with Brompton’s new clothing collection – designed for the commuter, it’s understated while still functional.

We’ve also had a look at Julian Alaphilippe’s socks – claimed by their maker DeFeet to be the fastest in the world.

And we had deals on Garmin GPS units, Mavic wheels and clothing, including Rapha and Castelli summer kit last week too, to keep you race ready for the rest of the summer.