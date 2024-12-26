All the best after-Christmas bike deals: our deal-hunting elves are here delivering all the best offers from brands like Van Rysel, Garmin and Rapha

You know the post-Christmas drill - sit around in novelty pyjamas staring listlessly at the piles of yesterday’s leftovers, willing yourself to force down one more mince pie. Instead, why not help yourself to some after-Christmas bargains?

Now is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of some great bike, clothing and component deals as many retailers will be clearing out stock to make way for summer products. So, if Santa overlooked something on your Christmas list, or you just feel like treating yourself, then there are some fantastic savings to be had.

All the best after-Christmas cycling deals

USA

UK

After-Christmas Cycling Deals USA

USA Bike Deals

Scott Addict eRide 30 Electric Bike: Was $5999.99, now $3200.00 | Save 47% at Backcountry Equipped with arguably one of the most reliable Electric Bike systems on the market the Mahle X20, the Scott Addict eRide is a bike that can take your riding a whole lot further.

Cervelo Aspero SC Rival Gravel Bike: Was $5300, now $3445 | Save 35% at Competitive Cyclist The Cervelo Aspero is a superb performance-orientated gravel bike that excellently balances road and off-road capability. Ideal for gravel racers and gravel-curious roadies, the Aspero features some aero profiling, a stiff chassis and direct handling.

3T Ultra Rival 1X11 Gravel Bike: Was $3699, now $1799 | Save 51% at Jenson We highly rate the Ultra's sibling the 3T Exploro Ultra aero, so at over 50% off, it is hard to see this being a deal that will stick around for long. Equipped with SRAM's reliable and lightweight Rival 1 groupset, you won't need to upgrade a thing.

USA Cycling Tech Deals

Garmin Edge 1040 GPS Cycling Computer: was $599.99, now $486.45 | Save 19% at Amazon The list of features found on the Garmin Edge 1040 is so long it would be easier to list what it doesn't have. So, if you are looking for one of the most comprehensive bike computers ever made, the 1040 is the one.

Garmin Edge 530: Was $299.99 now $199.99 | Save 33% at Amazon The Garmin Edge 530. may have been around for a while but there is a reason it is still one of the most popular cycle computers - it has every feature you'll need, plus some tasty extras. The Edge 530 is also renowned for being reliable and incredibly durable.

DJI Osmo Action 4: Was $299, now $209 | Save 30% at Amazon US Bringing the fight to the likes of GoPro, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a very capable action camera. DJI has focused on making the user experience simple, with a comprehensive app and a ton of cycling-friendly accessories.

Garmin Fenix 7s Pro Solar: Was $799.99, now $549.99 | Save 31% at REI The Garmin Fenix 7 is a watch we are fond of here at Cycling Weekly. This Pro version boasts solar charging and a touch screen, as well as the usual health stats, connectivity, GPS navigation and a huge battery life

USA Indoor Training Deals

Garmin Tacx Neo 2T: Was $1,399.99, now $899.99 | Save 35% at REI Rated as one of our best smart trainers the Neo 2T has an incredibly realistic ride feel and can even simulate riding the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix. We were also impressed with the power accuracy and the ERG mode making it ideal for Zwifting

Garmin Tacx Flux S: Was $749.99, now $399.99 | Save 47% at Amazon Our best overall smart trainer, the Tacx Flux S provides a most realistic feel and accurate performance for a great online experience. With up to almost 50% off, this really is a deal not to be missed this Christmas.

Elite Aria Interactive Fan: Was $349.99, now $279.99 | Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist Smart fans are a great idea, they will track your heart rate and effort to keep you at just the right temperature during indoor training sessions. This one from Elite has 20% off at Competitive Cyclist.

USA Apparel Deals

Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey: Was $220, now $132 | Save 40% at Rapha Part of a much wider sale across the Rapha range, the Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey receives one of the biggest discounts at 40% off. A Merino-based jersey with lots of reflective detailing designed for long winter rides. The Brevet is one of our favourite winter jerseys. Rapha is also on sale at Competitive Cyclist

Velocio Top and Bottoms clothing bundles | Save 20% Build your own bundle with Velocio's 20% off sale - perfect timing for those New Year rides. Pair any jersey or top with any bibs or bottoms and get 20% off the total. Velocio produces high-quality garments and is a favourite of our North American Editor Rook.

After-Christmas Cycling Deals UK

UK Bike Deals

Van Rysel RCR Pro Ultegra: Was £5500, now £4499.99| Save £1000.01 at Decathlon No, this is not a typo. Decathlon has discounted the WorldTour's most affordable bike by £1,000. This Shimano Ultegra R8150 Di2 equipped bike also features Ultegra wheels, as well as a plethora of other quality components including a Deda Superbox bar and stem, Fizik saddle and Michelin Power Cup tyres. Read our full Van Rysel RCR Pro review

Specialized Allez Sport Disc Road Bike: Was £1600, now £999 | Save 38% at Sigma Sports The Allez has always been one of the best budget road bikes. Its high-quality aluminium frame and components set the bar high. This Shimano Tiagra-specced model is now under one thousand pounds at Sigma Sports.

Scott Addict RC 40 Road Bike: Was £4449, now £2849 | Save £1650 at Tredz With news that Tom Pidcock will be racing for Q3.65 in 2025, let's hope that his Scott Addict RC will propel him to many victories next season. Featuring Shimano's superb 105 Di2 and a host of Scott's in-house Syncros parts, this RC 40 with £1,650 off at Tredz is a real bargain.

UK Clothing Deals

Castelli Men's Perfetto RoS 2 Jacket: Was £260.00, now £169.99 | Save 35% at Tredz The Castelli Men's Perfetto RoS 2 Jacket is one of our favourite winter layers because it offers excellent fit, breathability and waterproofing. Not only has Tredz taken £100 off, but there are a wide range of sizes and colours to choose from at this discounted price.

Universal Colours Mono Bib Tight: Was £160, now £96 | Save 40% At Sigma Sports The Univeral Colours range of cycle clothing has some serious Eco credentials, with many garments emerging from a Bluesign factory with OEKO-TEX certification. The Mono Bib is one of these and features an Elastic Interface 13mm thick pad and Italian-made fabrics.

UK Garmin Cycle Computer Deals

Garmin Edge 1040 GPS Cycling Computer: was £519.99, now £399.99 | Save 23% at Sigma Sports The Garmin Edge 1040 really has it all and is one of the most comprehensive bike computers ever made. The 1040 boasts up to 35 hours of battery and a 3.5-inch display. Considering the recently launched 1050 didn't offer any significant updates on the 1040's performance, now is the time to bag a deal on still relevant up-to-date tech.

Garmin Edge 540 GPS Cycling Computer: was £349.99, now £289.99 | Save 17% at Tredz One of the best-value bicycle computers out there, there is little the Edge 540 cannot do, including having epic battery life. Cycling Weekly's very own North American Editor, Rook proved this by taking on a 28-hour epic gravel adventure with just a single charge.

Garmin Edge 530: Was £249.99 now £187.24 | Save 25% at Amazon An oldie but a goodie, the Garmin Edge 530 is equipped with more features than many of us will know what to do with. It has proven itself over time to be reliable and incredibly durable. Plus it has proper buttons for operation.

Garmin Edge 840 GPS Computer: Was £449 now £359.99 | Save £89 at Decathlon Considering the Garmin Edge 840 is a current model, it is incredible to see it with nearly £90 off, which is incidentally £30 better than any deals we found over Black Friday. The Edge 840 is without a doubt one of our best cycling computers with a near flawless 4.5 out of 5 Stars.

UK Indoor Training Deals

Wahoo Kickr: Was £1,099.99, now £829.99 | Save £270 at Tredz This deal is even better than the one Tredz had over the Black Friday period, with the Kickr V6 a further £40 cheaper. The Wahoo Kickr is one of the smoothest smart trainers we have ever had on test and we love the realistic ride feel.

Garmin Tacx Flux S: Was £599.99, now £389.99 | Save 35% at Sigma Sports Our best overall smart trainer, the Tacx Flux S provides an incredibly realistic, reliable and accurate performance. Now £10 cheaper than any Black Friday deal we found at Sigma Sport.

Wahoo Kickr Snap: Was £249.99, now £149.99 | Save £100 at Tredz As one of the few 'smart' wheel-on trainers, the Kickr Snap is a fantastic trainer to start indoor training on, because it requires minimal setup. So, why not get started with those New Year's resolutions early? It just happens to be ranked as one of our best budget smart trainers.

UK Bike Light Deals

Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Light:

Was £169.99, now £120.00 | Save 29% at Sigma Sports Not convinced Radar Lights offered anything more than a normal light, Tech Editor Simon has recently been won over by the Varia. Maybe it is just a placebo but Simon has noted how much safer he feels on the road, particularly on dark Cotswold lanes.

Knog Blinder 900: Was £80.00 now £51.20 | Save 36% at Sigma Sports The Kong Blinder 900 makes for an excellent winter road and commuting light, with its 900 lumens being more than enough for most. Rated as our Best Bike Light overall, this 36% off deal is one not to be missed.

Exposure Strada MK12 SB: Was £295 Now £202 | Save 32% at Sigma Sports The Exposure Strada is now even cheaper than it was over Black Friday - save another £60 this Christmas and New Year with Sigma Sports. Handmade right here in the UK, packing 1700 Lumens and a 36-hour run time, our tech writer Joe Baker refers to it as the Rolls Royce of bicycle lights.

Frequently asked questions

When is the best time for good deals on cycling clothing, kit and bikes? While there are deals to be had all year round, the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales are ideal for pre-Christmas bargains, making present buying cheaper and more fun. Boxing Day and January sales are great for picking up reduced-price winter clothing and the last of the previous year’s products, although you might need to be quick to get the most popular colours and sizes. There are sales events connected to other holidays and significant dates too, such as UK bank Holidays, President's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and of course Amazon Prime Days.

How does Cycling Weekly select products to feature? Products featured by Cycling Weekly aren’t just chosen because they are cheap; they are bikes, clothing, components and tech that we have tried and reviewed, or are from brands and retailers in whom we have complete confidence. So we know that they will work well and represent great value.