These gravel and road bikes are more than 30% off - you won't find these discounts on Amazon!
We scoured the web and found complete gravel and road bikes up to 47% off
While you can score some significant savings on tech gadgets, nutrition and accessories during Amazon Prime Day, we've found that the best bike deals are actually found away from the mega online retailer. If you're looking for a new bike, be sure to peruse the offerings below. But act quickly; these discounts won't last long!
Where to score big savings right now
- Mike's Bikes - Summer sale
- Competitive Cyclist - Flash sale, up to 60% off
- Jenson USA "Trail Days" - Deals on bikes, apparel, gear and tools for two days
- Specialized - Big Discounts of 2024 Bikes
- Ribble - 30% off summer sale
Complete bikes with a discount of 30% or more
Rondo MYLC CF 2 Gravel Bike
Was $3,799.99, now $2,499.95 at Mike's Bikes | Save 34%
This gravel bike is one that excels on the rougher terrain. Rather than looking to road bikes, Rondo's product specialists drew their inspiration from mountain bikes. The result is a re-imagined frame geometry that offers maximum stability and comfort for the roughest of terrains.
- Carbon frame and fork
- Shimano GRX groupset
- Rondo LIT wheels with Vittoria Terreno 700 x 40 tyres
- 700 x 47mm tyre clearance
- Dropper post-compatible
Campagnolo equipped BMC URS 01 THREE Gravel Bike
Was $7,199.99, now $4,289.95 at Mike's Bikes| Save 40%
The BMC URS is a gravel bike with progressive geometry and a compliant ride that mellows out the chatter and offers a stable, predictable yet lively ride on the rough stuff.
- Carbon frame and fork w/ internal cable routing
- Fender and rack mounts
- Campagnolo Ekar 13-speed groupset
- Campagnolo wheelset
- 700x45mm tyre clearance
- Size large only at this price
Cervélo R5CX RED AXS Cyclocross Bike
Was $12,999.99, now $6,899.95 at Mike's Bikes| Save 47%
Cervélo used input from two of the world's best cyclocross racers -Marianne Vos and Wout van Aert- to perfect every detail of the R5-CX bike.
This top-end racer comes with some of the best spec available, including:
- Race-made carbon frame and fork
- SRAM Red AXS, 12-speed electronic shifting
- Reserve 40F/44R carbon race wheels
- Cervelo carbon bars, stem and seatpost
- Selle Italia Flite Boost Superflow carbon saddle
Rondo RUUT AL2 do-it-all bike
Was $2,499.99, now $1,599.95 at Mike's Bikes | Save 36%
The Rondo Ruut is described an entry-level all-rounder. A bike that can serve as your winter training bikes, a commuter or gravel grinder. With a durable alloy frame, bridgeless seatstays and a complete set of fender, rack, and bottle mounts, the Ruut is ready for whatever you throw at it.
- Aluminium frame
- Ruut Twintip carbon fork with rack mounts
- Room for 700 x 45mm or 650b x 2.2" tyres
- Adjustable fork trial and head angle
- SRAM Apex 1x11 groupset
- Size-specific flare handlebars
- Rondo aluminium wheelset
Ribble R872 Disc Road Bike
Was $1,599, now $1,099 on Ribble.com | Save 31%
In designing the R872 Disc road bike, Ribble hoped to strike the perfect balance of efficiency, performance and all-day ride comfort. The bike features a carbon frame and fork, a reliable Shimano Tiagra groupset and four-season wheels.
- Carbon frame and fork
- Alloy wheelset
- Shimano Tiagra 2 x 10 drivetrain
- Tektro MD510 disc brakes
- LEVEL aluminium finishing kit
Ribble Endurance SL R Disc - Sport
Was $4,499, now $2,999 on Ribble.com | Save 33%
The Ribble Endurance SL R Disc made Cycling Weekly's Editor's Choice list in 2021. It was praised for being "a stylish bike with an excellent turn of pace, a mouth-watering spec for an impressive price."
The SL R is rapid without being unconventional and represents phenomenal value for an outstanding race bike.
Spec includes:
- Race-made carbon frame and fork
- Shimano 105 Di2 electronic groupset
- Mavic Ksyrium 30 Disc wheelset wrapped in Pirelli P Zero 700 x 28mm tyres
- Level 5 integrated carbon cockpit
- Carbon seatpost
- Selle Italia SL Carbon saddle
Cervélo Caledonia 105 Di2 road bike
Was $6,300, now $3,600 on Backcountry.com | Save 43%
The Cervélo Caledonia is wide tyre, performance road bike built for long-distance comfort and optised around aerodynamics.
This exclusive build is spec'd with:
- Carbon frame and fork
_ Tyre clearance for up to 700 x 34mm tyres
- 12-speed Shimano R77100 105 Di2 electronic shifting
- A Shimano 105 carbon wheelset
- 700 x 28 Vittoria Corsa G2.0 tubeless tyres
- FSA Omega compact handlebars
- FSA Energy stem
Cervélo Caledonia Rival AXS road bike
Was $5,700, now $3,500 on Backcountry.com | Save 39%
Want the same bike as above but wit SRAM's wireless electronic groupset? You can! For even $100 less, you'll get that same wide-tyred performance road bike but spec'd with:
- Carbon frame and fork
- Tyre clearance for up to 700 x 34mm tyres
- 12-speed SRAM Rival AXS wireless, electronic shifting
- Zipp 303 carbon wheelset
- 700 x 28 Pirelli P Zero tubeless tyres
- Zipp Service Course 70 handlebars
- Zipp Service Course stem and seatpost
Cervélo Aspero Apex AXS Gravel Bike
Was $4,300, now $2,500 on Backcountry.com | Save 42%
This rose champagne-coloured steed is a race-bred gravel bike that, our reviewer says, rides much closer to a performance race bike than a typical gravel bike and shines on the wide open road.
This build comes spec'd with:
- Full carbon frame and fork
- 12-speed SRAM Apex AXS electronic, wireless shifting and hydraulic disc brakes
- FSA AGX i25 wheelset wrapped in 40mm Maxxis Rambler tyres
Co-op Cycles ADV 2.3 all-road bike
Was $2,499, now $1,498.93 on REI.com | Save 40%
The Co-op Cycles ADV 2.3 bike was made to explore back roads. It has a lightweight aluminium frame, carbon fork, and Shimano's trusty GRX components. It even comes equipped with a dropper post for added control on rougher descents.
Spec:
- Aluminium frame with a carbon fork
- 1x11-speed Shimano GRX 810-level groupset
- Shimano hydraulic disc brake
- WTB ST i23 tubeless rims with Shimano hubs
- 700 x 40mm WTB Nano tyres
- X-Fusion Manic gravel dropper post
Rocky Mountain Solo Carbon 70 gravel bike
Was $4,999, now $2999.95 on JensonUSA.com | Save 40%
Can't decide if you want to ride on the pavement or on the dirt? With the Solo, Canadian bike manufacturer Rocky Mountain invites you to do both. With a lightweight carbon frame and internal cable routing, the Solo looks sleek and fast on tarmac while key features like UDH- and dropper post-compatibility make it shred-ready.
- Smoothwall carbon frame and fork
- Loads of accessory mounts on the frame and fork
- UDH-compatible rear triangle
- Easton EA70 wheelset wrapped in 700x40mm WTB Venture tyres
- 12-speed SRAM Rival AXS electronic shifting
- Carbon Easton EC70 seatpost
- Easton E70 stem and hanldebar
All-City Zig Zag road bike
Was $4,449, now $2899.99 on JensonUSA.com | Save 35%
These may soon become a collector's item! Last summer, Quality Bicycle Products (QBP) announced that the All-City brand will be "retired in a few years" with "no new product development beyond model year 2024."
With its closure impending, get your hands on one of All-City's steel classics while you can.
This Zig-Zag steel roadie comes spec'd with:
- Frame made of A.C.E tubing that's light and stiff
- Carbon Whisky No.9 fork
- Hidden fender mounts
- Clearance for 700 x 32mm tyres
- 2 x 11 Shimano Ultegra R800 drivetrain
- Flat-mount hydraulic disc brakes
- Whisky No.7 handlebar, stem and seatpost
- Whisky No.9 carbon 30D wheelset
- Teravail Rampart 700 x 28 tyres
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1