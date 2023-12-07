Emma Finucane and Adam Yates crowned Cycling Weekly's riders of the year

Emma Finucane and Adam Yates have been crowned Cycling Weekly's female and male riders of the year, the award given to the 2023's best British pro cyclists.

Both had their best years to date, with Finucane taking the women's individual sprint title at the World Championships in August, and Yates winning the opening stage of the Tour de France, taking the yellow jersey to boot.

Below is a list of the winners celebrated in Cycling Weekly's 2023 awards issue.

Female rider of the year - Emma Finucane

At just 20-years-old, Finucane became the third ever British women's individual sprint world champion, the first in ten years. The rider from southwest Wales also took silver in the team sprint competition in Glasgow in a glittering year.

Finucane also took four titles at the British National Track Championships back in January, and two silver medals at the European Championships too. She beat the likes of Elinor Barker, Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Henderson, and Katie Archibald to the CW award.

Male rider of the year - Adam Yates

Back at the beginning of July, Adam Yates made history at the Tour de France, winning the opening stage in Bilbao, in front of his twin brother Simon. That victory, and his following time in yellow, was the cap on a wonderful year for the man from Bury.

Alongside the Tour stage win, there were victories at the Tour de Romandie, UAE Tour, and GP de Montréal in his most successful season to date. The 31-year-old clinched the male rider award ahead of Geraint Thomas, Tom Pidcock, and Josh Tarling.

International rider of the year - Mathieu van der Poel

We are running out of superlatives for Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman became the first ever rider to win the road and cyclo-cross World Championships in the same calendar year, and did it alongside victory at Paris-Roubaix and Milan-Sanremo too.

His title was voted for by CW readers, with 35% choosing the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, nearly double that of his closest challenger. Those also high up on the list included Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, and Tadej Pogačar.

Rising star - Cat Ferguson

As a first-year junior, Cat Ferguson made her name in 2023: victory at Capernwray in her first-ever senior road race, victory on her Nations Cup debut at the Piccolo Trofeo Alfredo Binda, victory at the junior Tour of Flanders and victory in the British National Championships junior time trial.

Her impact was such that the 17-year-old has been signed to Movistar for 2024, as soon as she turns 18. Also up for the rising star award were Izzy Sharp, Jack Rootkin-Gray, Matthew Brennan, and Ben Wiggins.

Domestic rider - Zeb Kyffin

The 25-year-old Londoner finished sixth at the Tour of Britain overall in September, beating some big WorldTour names along the way. Riding for Saint Piran, he punched above his weight, securing a move to TDT-Unibet for 2024. He was also victorious at the Lancaster Grand Prix as his team dominated men's domestic racing this year.

Club of the year - Cowley Road Condors

In just 12 year, the Condors have become Oxford's biggest club, something they say is down to inclusivity and friendliness. It was started as a fast-riding lads club, but has evolved into something different, with everything from racers to social riders, on almost all surfaces.

Local hero - Sharon Dyson

Dyson, the secretary of Barnesbury CC is a mainstay of cycling in the north-east of England, involved in event organisation, writing race reports, and provides administrative support to fellow organisers. Off the back of her many roles and positions, she received dozens of nominations for the local hero award.

Lifetime achievement - Malcom Elliott

Elliott, the comeback king, was awarded the lifetime achievement award off the back of a career which saw him win Grand Tour stages, national titles, and domestic titles. His initial foray in pro cycling lasted from 1984 to 1996, before he returned to be a mainstay of the domestic scene from 2003 to 2011.