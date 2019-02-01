A cycling holiday for every month of 2019: the best destinations

Promotional feature with Bikecation

Bikecation is a search engine for the best cycling holidays: with 50+ destinations our site can be a bit overwhelming. There is a lot to choose from, particularly if you don’t know where you want to go. So, imagine this:

You are suddenly given a long weekend off work, and all family commitments, every month for a whole year. You have to take this long weekend off, and you have to go riding. (For the purpose of this article, let’s pretend it’s all paid for too.) Wow! So where would you ride, and when? We’ve put some thoughts down for you on what we think are the best destinations for each month of the year:

January – Lanzarote

Located off the coast of West Africa, Lanzarote has an ideal climate for riding pretty much all year round. The climbs aren’t too steep and the hills only rise to 600m, making this an ideal early season destination, particularly if you like a mince pie or three and you’ve been off the bike for a month over winter. With average highs of 20°C and just two days of rain in January, it’s hard to find a better place to ride in Europe at this time of year. Three nights here costs from £145pp

February – Adriatic Coast

Go at the end of February and you will have the place to yourself. The weather is warming up nicely by this time, and you’ll be able to ride in jersey and shorts most days. Combine lovely quiet roads, with amazing food for a winning February destination. You may not lose any weight, but you will have a great time. Three nights here costs from £185pp

March – Mallorca

Mallorca is the classic early season destination. If you’re lucky, you may even rub shoulders with some of the pros. Go in March, and you’ll be riding in shorts and a jersey. The riding is varied, and you can make the days as easy or as hard as you like. Our top tip: on the rare days that there are clouds over the mountains, ride near the coast and you will stay dry. Three nights here costs from £175pp

April – Lake Como and Lake Garda

The Italian lakes are spectacular at this time of year. Traditionally this is a low season for tourists, but the daily temperatures are ideal for cycling. Along with the warm weather, you get the backdrop of the snow-covered mountains north of the lakes – picture-postcard stuff. Three nights here costs from £195pp

May – UK

We love May in the UK. Statistically, it is one of the driest months when the weather is noticeably on the up. Add in a couple of bank holidays and it adds up to a great month to explore home. We’ve ridden pretty much everywhere in the UK, but our favourite destination in May is Yorkshire. Three nights here costs from £130

June – Sierra Nevada

In early June, we would head to the Sierra Nevada mountains in Andalucía. The temperatures haven’t reached the scorching highs of mid-summer, the roads are clear of snow, and you can ride the peaks and passes without having to carry your body weight in spare clothes. The riding here is under appreciated, and the Sierra Nevada National Park is a beautiful area. Three nights here costs from £185pp

July – French Alps

A year of dream riding would not be complete without bagging some of the famous French cols. Alpe d’Huez, Croix de Fer, Glandon, Col de Joux Plane and Galibier would all be high on our list. In July, the weather is at its most stable in the mountains, and all resort facilities are open. The riding round here is majestic and the views stunning. Bring your climbing legs and live out your fantasies of being a Tour de France rider. Three nights costs from £345pp

August – Pyrenees

In August, we would head to the Pyrenees. These mountains are generally quieter than the Italian and French Alps at this time of year, which means less traffic on the roads. You can take advantage of great weather across the whole region in August and get some serious climbing in, with breath-taking backdrops. Three nights costs from £290pp

September – Dolomites

In September, head for the Italian Dolomites. The weather is perfect, and the great majority of German and Italian tourists who flood here in summer are now back at work. This World UNESCO heritage site is home to some of the most iconic Italian cycling climbs, including Passo Pordoi, Passo Fedaia, Passo Giau and Tre Cime di Lavaredo to name a few. Three nights here costs from 495pp

October – Mount Ventoux

October is the perfect time to climb the majestic Mont Ventoux. The searing summer temperatures have dropped away and the winds are generally lower by autumn. This means you can make more attempts to summit the mountain, as well as ride the beautiful limestone gorges nearby. Three nights here costs from £345pp

November – Girona

Girona is the place to ride if you want to brush shoulders with the pros in November. The EF team, the Mitchelton-SCOTT team and many other pro cyclists are based here. If you pass someone in full team kit, chances are they ride for that team! The climate is good, the routes are excellent, and the riding is perfect for training. November is an ideal time – daily temperatures are in the low 20s and rainfall is minimal. Three nights here costs from £120pp

December – Tenerife

Tenerife is the largest of the Canary Islands, situated 200 miles off the coast of Africa. The climate is ideal for cycling all year round. Tenerife is dominated by Mount Teide, 3718m above sea level and the third largest volcano in the world. The south side of the Island in the rain shadow of Mount Teide is dry and barren, while the north is lush and green. This gives you a great variety of riding in one compact Island. Three nights here costs from £140pp

Wherever you want to ride, at whatever time of year, we have the best destinations, the best routes and a holiday that can move you!