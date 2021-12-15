Movistar reveal brand new look for 2022 season

Spanish WorldTour team Movistar have revealed their new-look kit, produced by La Passione.

The colour scheme has reverted to the dark blue of a few years ago, but the large M on the front is light blue, as opposed to revering to the green of yesteryear. A smattering of light blue lines and touches of black for good measure add to this classy, in our opinion, design.

The jersey was modelled by Annemiek van Vleuten, Alejandro Valverde, Sara Martín, Matteo Jorgensen, Enric Mas, Emma Norsgaard, Puerto Rican champion Abner Gonzalez and new Brazilian signing Vinícius Rangel in a video uploaded by the team to their social media channels before posting pictures of the riders in the smart kit.

🚴‍♀️💙Ⓜ️ Movistar Team's 2022 Kit | @LaPassionecc 🇳🇱 @AvVleuten 🇪🇸 @alejanvalverde 🇺🇸 @MatteoJorg 🇪🇸 @SamartinmartinA #RodamosJuntos | @Telefonica pic.twitter.com/LKzSnMZfl2December 15, 2021 See more

The new look comes from the production lines of Italian kit brand, La Passione, which replaces Alé as the team's new clothing brand. This comes after just over a year with Alé, who took the place of Scottish brand Enduram, who ended deal with Movistar as they said there was a "developmental dead end being enforced by the UCI."

This is supposedly the last time we will see Valverde in a new jersey for a burgeoning season. The 41-year-old has said that the 2022 season will be his final summer as a professional cyclist, during which he is set to take on the challenge of both the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España.

The Spanish Grand Tour likely being his big send off means that a homage dedicated to him is rumoured to be part of the route for 2022, which is set to be released on Thursday, December 16.

In the women's team, Van Vleuten will likely be looking at the returning women's Tour de France which comes shortly after the Giro Donne, making the double a very feasible feat.

The Movistar eTeam will also be wearing their new kit as they compete in the Zwift Racing League.

They are not the first WorldTour team to reveal their new kit for 2022 with Ineos Grenadiers kicking off the new kit season followed by Ag2r-Citroën then Trek-Segafredo and Team DSM.