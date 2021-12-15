Movistar reveal brand new look for 2022 season
Both male and female teams will wear the new-look kit made by La Passione
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Spanish WorldTour team Movistar have revealed their new-look kit, produced by La Passione.
The colour scheme has reverted to the dark blue of a few years ago, but the large M on the front is light blue, as opposed to revering to the green of yesteryear. A smattering of light blue lines and touches of black for good measure add to this classy, in our opinion, design.
The jersey was modelled by Annemiek van Vleuten, Alejandro Valverde, Sara Martín, Matteo Jorgensen, Enric Mas, Emma Norsgaard, Puerto Rican champion Abner Gonzalez and new Brazilian signing Vinícius Rangel in a video uploaded by the team to their social media channels before posting pictures of the riders in the smart kit.
>>> 'Not over yet': Concussion lingers for Ellen van Dijk after Paris-Roubaix crashes
🚴♀️💙Ⓜ️ Movistar Team's 2022 Kit | @LaPassionecc 🇳🇱 @AvVleuten 🇪🇸 @alejanvalverde 🇺🇸 @MatteoJorg 🇪🇸 @SamartinmartinA #RodamosJuntos | @Telefonica pic.twitter.com/LKzSnMZfl2December 15, 2021
The new look comes from the production lines of Italian kit brand, La Passione, which replaces Alé as the team's new clothing brand. This comes after just over a year with Alé, who took the place of Scottish brand Enduram, who ended deal with Movistar as they said there was a "developmental dead end being enforced by the UCI."
This is supposedly the last time we will see Valverde in a new jersey for a burgeoning season. The 41-year-old has said that the 2022 season will be his final summer as a professional cyclist, during which he is set to take on the challenge of both the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España.
The Spanish Grand Tour likely being his big send off means that a homage dedicated to him is rumoured to be part of the route for 2022, which is set to be released on Thursday, December 16.
In the women's team, Van Vleuten will likely be looking at the returning women's Tour de France which comes shortly after the Giro Donne, making the double a very feasible feat.
The Movistar eTeam will also be wearing their new kit as they compete in the Zwift Racing League.
They are not the first WorldTour team to reveal their new kit for 2022 with Ineos Grenadiers kicking off the new kit season followed by Ag2r-Citroën then Trek-Segafredo and Team DSM.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season
Who's changing teams for 2022 and who's retiring from the world of professional cycling
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Van Aert and Van der Poel are not the only ones to beat, says Pedersen
Trek-Segafredo's Danish rider will skip Opening Weekend to perfect form for Paris-Roubaix
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Alejandro Valverde confirms he will stay with Movistar for 2022
The Spaniard enters his 18th year with the Spanish-based team, which could be his last
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Marc Soler describes inability to stand up after Tour de France crash: 'I was really dizzy'
The Movistar rider crashed out of May's Giro d'Italia and is unlikely to return to Grand Tour action until next year
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Alejandro Valverde says he will retire at the end of 2021
The 40-year-old former world champion wants to add an Olympics Games medal to the vast list of achievements before retiring
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
New Netflix series documents Quintana and Landa tensions during Movistar's tumultuous 2019
The year ended with both riders leaving the Spanish squad
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Italian rider blocked from joining Movistar because she has a contract with national police
An Italian rider has been blocked from joining Movistar because she already has a contract with Italian police as a rider.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Movistar partner with kit brand Alé after end of Endura deal
The new kit will be revealed when their 2020 squad is announced in December
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Police recover Movistar bike worth €14,000 after it was stolen from Spanish national championships
The perpetrators were identified quickly after Spanish police posted their photo on social media
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Nairo Quintana in talks to sign for André Greipel's Arkéa-Samsic team, according to reports
French media reports the Colombian is in advanced discussions with the Breton team
By Jonny Long • Published