Shimano launches 2019 clothing range and bold new S-Phyre RC9 road shoe

New models, new colours and new shoes are added to the brand's growing clothing and shoe collection.

The new clothing collections extends Shimano’s women’s specific performance wear, updates its men’s S-Phyre clothing and shoes, as well as dropping a brand new Junior range.

S-Phyre

As seen on and developed with Team Lotto.Jumbo the men’s Shimano S-Phyre clothing gains new racing jerseys and bib shorts, plus eyewear, gloves, arm warmers, leg warmers, a sleeveless base layer and footwear.

>>>Buyers guide to summer cycling jerseys

Designed specifically to enhance aerodynamics, reduce weight and create optimum temperature regulation, Shimano say it’s made subtle adjustments to S-Phyre materials, fittings and cuts, as well as its chamois pads to the 2019 clothing collection.

The new S-Phyre RC9 road model updates include ventilation and drainage areas, and a new stand-out glowing green colour. Below that, the RC7 model now adopts a second BOA L6 dial for quick, micro tension adjustments of the powerzone wire guide.

Sumire

>>>Best women’s cycling shorts reviewed 2018

Shimano say the women’s specific kit builds on the existing Fusion collection. The new Sumire range includes new jerseys and matching Sumire Shorts (options with and without bibs) and a Sumire Windbreak Jacket. Features include customizable in-seam lengths with roll-up leg hems, silicone dot print grippers, women’s performance chamois pads and UPF50+ sun protection.

Transit

Shimano’s urban range for men and women gets new short sleeve shirts, shorts, gloves and a new packable windbreak jacket, and is designed to look good on and off the bike, and use moisture wicking, quick-drying fabric and odour reduction or antibacterial finishing.

Shimano say all Transit items feature reflective elements for low light conditions, with all tops, apart from t-shirt, featuring chest and lower-right back pockets.

Junior range