Tech of the week: 12-speed electronic groupsets, pro bikes and e-biking with Alexa

Pro tech updates

New year, new bikes and new kit for many of the WorldTour pro teams. Both have been on display at the Tour Down Under. So we’ve had a look at Campagnolo’s new 12-speed Super Record EPS electronic drivetrain, spotted on the bikes of Lotto-Soudal, Movistar and AG2R La Mondiale.

Campag’s top level mechanical groupsets went 12-speed last year, so now its electronic shifting has caught up. We’ve had a closer look at Campag’s 12-speed mechanical shifting on the Colnago C64 in January’s Tech of the Month video.

SRAM too looks to be going 12-speed, leaving only Shimano stuck in low gear – for the moment.

In other pro news, we’ve had a look at the Cervélo S5 and R5 to be ridden by Team Sunweb in 2019. And we’ve rated the 2019 kit choices of all the WorldTour teams, sorting the chic from the fashion victims as well as covering EF Education First’s new tie-dye look Rapha number.

And new bikes for the rest of us

If you’re looking to buy a new bike in 2019, you’ll want to have a look at our latest updates of our model range overviews. So far, we’ve covered Cervélo, Scott, BMC, Ribble and Boardman.

The Pinnacle Arkose, Evans Cycles’s in-house gravel bike has had a makeover too. It can now handle 650b as well as 700c wheels, single and double ring groupsets, internal dynamo cable routing and all the bolt-on points you’ll need for a big adventure.

If you’re riding Specialized’s popular Roubaix or Ruby or the Diverge or Sirrus, with a FutureShock suspension headset, you’ll want to check to make sure that it’s not affected by Spesh’s recall, due to a problem with stress fracturing of the steerer tube collar. Spesh is offering free replacement of the part, if you’re affected.

In e-bike news, we’ve had the new Cybic range, which has built in wireless connectivity, as well as Amazon Alexa so you can talk to your bike to get directions, traffic updates, music and more. And we’ve had news of Gocycle’s latest GX folding e-bike, with a new mechanism that lets you fold and unfold it in under 10 seconds.

