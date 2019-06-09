Edvald Boasson Hagen snatches victory from the breakaway on stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprinted to victory on stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 as the breakaway nearly outfoxed the peloton, with the catch being made with 700m to go.

Going into the final 600m, Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) went over the top of the escapees, with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) in his wheel.

Alaphilippe then dropped off, with Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) taking Gilbert’s wheel, before Boasson-Hagen snuck through to take the victory with a skilful sprint. Gilbert finished second, with Van Aert third.

Boasson Hagen will wear the yellow jersey on stage two, and has four second lead thanks the the 10 bonus seconds he picked up on the finish line, and despite also leading the sprint classification Gilbert will wear the green jersey.

How it happened

Stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné offered a lumpy parcours, starting off with the category one climb to Puy Mary. After that a fourth category climb to Côte de Besse, a third category Côte de Saint-Cernin, before finishing off with two ascents of the second category Côte de Roquenatou, the second ascent coming 20km before the finish line.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

As the flag dropped the attacks began immediately, with a breakaway forming properly after about 10km. The six-man move was made up of Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale), Magnus Cort (Astana), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Casper Pedersen (Sunweb) and Julien Vermote (Dimension Data).

They had extended a three-minute advantage after 20km as they arrived at the first climb of the race, the category one Puy Mary, with Casper Pedersen going over the top first and picking up 10 points in the king of the mountains competition, with Magnus Cort next to reach the summit.

The break maintained their three minute advantage as Julien Vermote won the intermediate sprint to take the green jersey.

Ineos began helping Bora-Hansgrohe with the chase, as Pedersen was first over the next two climbs, securing the polka dot jersey. The gap came down to 1-49 as the riders started the finishing loop of the stage, with Vermote dropping out of the group to leave a five-man break.

One man who wouldn’t be competing in the bunch sprint would be Nacer Bouhanni, who was distanced from the peloton with 40km remaining.

With 30km to go, riders began to be distanced on a fast downhill section, with the gap coming down to 1-25 as the peloton approached the final climb, the second ascent of the Roquenatou.

The race then started to come back together, with the breakaway’s advantage drastically reduced and members of the group started to go backwards as the peloton started to thin out, with Sam Bennett one of the riders dropping from the bunch.

The young Belgian Bjorg Lambrecht then attacked from the peloton. Fresh from signing a new contract with his Lotto-Soudal team, he quickly made his way up to the two remaining members of the breakaway, Naesen and Magnus Cort.

Lambrecht’s arrival galvanised the group, as they took the 20-second advantage back up to a gap of 35 seconds with 10km to go.

The trio finally cracked with 2km remaining, but the reduced bunch only made the catch with 700m to go.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step then made their move with 600m to go as Gilbert and Alaphilippe moved up. Alaphilippe then dropped from Gilbert’s wheel to be replaced by Wout Van Aert, with Boasson Hagen skilfully swapping wheels, moving up the group and slipping through a gap before powering to the line to take the stage win.

Results

Critérium du Dauphiné 2019, stage 1: Aurillac to Jussac (142km)

1. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data, in 3-24-33

2. Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

3. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

4. Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

5. Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

7. Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana

9. Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale

10. Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos

General classification after stage one

1. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data, in 3-24-33

2. Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at four seconds

3. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, at six seconds

4. Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin, at ten seconds

5. Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

7. Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana

9. Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale

10. Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos, all at same time